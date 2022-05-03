Weather LIVE Updates: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Several Areas as IMD Predicts End of Heatwave; Max Temp Not Likely to Rise This Week

Read more

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 02nd May; over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd; over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during 02nd-04th May. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Tripura 03rd May. (SIC),” IMD said in a tweet.

The ongoing unprecedented heat wave in Maharashtra – with mercury rising to 46 degrees Celsius in some areas – has claimed at least 25 lives so far, the highest since 2016, with the number of heat-stroke cases standing at around 375, officials said on Monday.

The state Health Department’s Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that with the temperatures soaring to record highs in the past 100 years, Maharashtra has witnessed the highest – 25 – fatalities due to the heat wave, with many more suffering.

“Chandrapur is among the global hotspots with temperatures hovering around 46 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD has said that in the next few days, there may be respite from the heat as pre-monsoon showers are likely in many parts of the state,” Awate told IANS, while urging people to take full precautions.

A month of records and contradictions. That was how April 2022 would go down in India Meteorological Department (IMD) records that have been meticulously maintained since 1901.

The unusually dry April has led to the average maximum temperature over the country as a whole being the third highest with 35.30 degrees Celsius after the years 2010 (35.42 degrees Celsius), 2016 (35.32 degrees Celsius) since 1901 while the mean temperature was second highest with 29.41 degrees Celsius after the year 2010 (29.48 degrees Celsius) since 1901.

The average minimum temperature was also the second-highest at 23.51 degrees Celsius after the year 2010 (23.54 degrees Celsius) since 1901.

“The absence of active Western Disturbances (WDs) in the month over north India caused highly subdued rainfall and very less thunderstorm activities over northwest and central parts of India. It led to frequent and also prolonged spell of heat wave to severe heat wave days and higher than normal temperature over these areas on most days,” IMD explained in its climate summary for the month of April.

