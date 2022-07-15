Weather LIVE Updates: ‘Heavy Rainfall’ Alert in 8 Guj Districts, Rescue Ops Continue in Flooded Areas; Parts of Maha Inundated

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: More than 20,000 people have been shifted to relief camps at different places in Telangana as officials on Thursday geared up to deal with rising water levels in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town in the state. Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in the state remained inundated after heavy rainfall. An official release said 19,071 people have been shifted to 223 camps in Read More
Two people were killed and 17 injured after two sheds in a market in Haryana’s Sonipat collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at the new vegetable market in Sonipat’s Gohana. Heavy earthmoving machinery was pressed into service and several of those trapped under the sheds were rescued, they said. “Two vegetable sellers died and 17 people were injured after two sheds collapsed due to a storm and heavy rains,” Station House Officer of Gohana City police station Badan Singh said over phone. The condition of one of the injured was serious and he was referred to PGIMS in Rohtak, the SHO said, adding four other injured were taken to a government hospital in Gohana and the rest were discharged after treatment at a local hospital.
Two women died after they were struck by lightning while working in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Thursday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Usha Chauhan (35) and Devlati (34), they said. Three women were working in a field in Nawalpur Ratohi village under the Haldharpur police station area. Around 6 pm, it suddenly started raining. The women were going home when they were struck by lightning, the police said. While Chauhan (35) and Devlati (34) died, the third woman, Kaushalya, was injured. She is undergoing treatment at the district hospital and her condition is stated to be critical, they said.
Over 900 people were evacuated safely from houses that were inundated with water from Irai dam in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Thursday, an official said. Disaster management personnel conducted rescue operations at Ballarpur, Arwat, Korpana among other places in the district, he said. READ MORE
At least two dams supplying water to Mumbai and located in Palghar district – Modak Sagar and Tansa – have started overflowing due to incessant rains in their catchment areas, an official said on Thursday.District Collector Manik Gursal said Modak Sagar and Tansa dams have been filled to capacity and are overflowing due to heavy rains since the last one week. Two gates of the Modak Sagar dam were opened and 239.13 cumecs of water was discharged, he said. Similarly, nine gates of the Tansa dam were opened and 281.38 cumecs of water was released, Gursal said.
At least three persons, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Odisha’s Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts, officials said. While a mother and her five-year-old daughter died in Kandhamal district due to a wall collapse following heavy rain, another person was swept away in a swollen canal while crossing it in Malkangiri district, they said.
Amidst concerns that a deficient monsoon will adversely affect the kharif crops, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said preparations will have to be made to face any kind of situation. According to a government spokesperson, the chief minister, while reviewing the monsoon situation in the state, said till July 13, only 76.6 mm of rainfall was received, which is about 62 per cent less than the normal level of 199.7 mm. There are 19 districts that have so far recorded only 40 per cent to 60 per cent of normal rainfall. The chief minister said an action plan should be prepared to deal with any kind of situation and the agriculture, irrigation, relief and revenue departments should be on the alert mode.
In Nirmal district, a woman was swept away by a rivulet on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held meetings with officials here on Thursday to review the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state, with special focus on Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts as the Godavari river was flowing vigorously there. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, who also attended the meeting, said additional contingency plans should be formulated to step up rescue and relief measures in view of the water level in Godavari reaching “alarming levels”.
Citing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s directives, Kumar said utmost priority should be given to preventing loss of human life. He directed that all the low-lying areas which are likely to face submergence have to be identified and the residents there shifted to relief camps.
He also asked collectors to procure JCBs, generators, sandbags and others in additional quantities and place them strategically. The senior official told the collectors to be on high alert and take all measures to provide relief to the people.
In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the water level in Godavari river was 63.50 ft at 10 pm on Thursday, well above the third warning level of 53 ft. As many as 10,535 people from 62 villages in the district have been shifted to relief camps.
“Residents of low-lying areas should move to relief camps as the water level in Godavari river is likely to reach 70 ft by Friday,” district collector Anudeep said. As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed to prevent people from venturing out in Bhadrachalam and Burgampadu mandals, district officials said.
They had also said vehicular traffic would not be allowed on the bridge across Godavari river at Bhadrachalam from 5 pm on Thursday. Meanwhile, official sources said Kaleswaram project pump houses at Kannepalli and Annaram faced inundation and that there need not be anxiety over it as they can be made functional soon. In its weather warnings, issued at 1 pm on Thursday, the MeT office here said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and other districts till 8.30 am on July 15.
“Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet and others during 0830 hours of July 15 to 0830 hours of July 16,” it said. More than 10 people have died in various rain-related incidents like wall collapse and electrocution, an official said on Wednesday.
