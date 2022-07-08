Weather LIVE Updates: 8 Feared Dead As Car Washes Away in U'khand Monsoon Waters; Schools Shut in Goa, HP on Landslide-watch

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: Amidst the ongoing rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, 59 people from 19 families in Shimla’s Mashobra were shifted to a safer place following landslides in close proximity to the three buildings, where they were living.
The district administration shifted these families to Panchayati Raj Training Institute, Mashobra, and Agricultural Training Institute considering the threat of Read More
Mumbai rains: Keeping the drowning incidents at various beaches in the city and IMD’s alert in mind, BMC has issued an order that all the beaches in Mumbai will be open for the people only between 6 am to 10 am.
Eight passengers are feared killed after a car in which they were travelling washed away in the gushing waters of Dhaila nullah (monsoon river) in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand today morning. Rescue teams searching for missing vehicle.
While summer or pre-monsoon season this year has overtaken 2016 records as the second hottest pre-monsoon season in the country, winter and post-monsoon seasons are warming up faster, according to the latest findings by the Urban Lab of Centre for Science and Environment. According to the study, land surface temperatures in Delhi have been the highest since 2010 and the city recorded a significant positive anomaly (temperature higher than expected) on all three temperature parameters. READ MORE
The district administration shifted these families to Panchayati Raj Training Institute, Mashobra, and Agricultural Training Institute considering the threat of landslide.
DC Shimla, under the State Disaster Management Rules, has directed all the 19 families to stay at safe places.
It is may be noted since the onset of monsoon, rains have caused extensive damage across the state with Kullu, Shimla, and Chamba among the worst affected districts.
With the IMD issuing a red alert, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to people of the state to step out of home only if necessary otherwise to stay at home and take precautions.
“Disaster Management team is fully alert. People should take precautions. They should not step out of home if not necessary. We have declared a two days holiday to students up to Class 8,” he said.
The State Disaster Management Authority has informed the general public that the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Goa on Friday and very heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. A red alert has been issued for Friday.
Sources informed that, necessary instructions have been issued to the disaster management authorities to activate the field machinery for taking precautionary actions and to tackle any situation arising out of heavy rainfall.
Government has requested people to take precautionary measures by avoiding being near weak trees and structures or areas vulnerable to landslides and rock falls. They should also not to drive into flooded areas, avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often and to take safety measures while dealing with electric power and avoid venturing into water bodies unless absolutely necessary.
