Weather LIVE Updates: India Gets Temporary Relief from Heatwave; Isolated Rains, Thunderstorm Forecast in Raj, Punjab, UP Over Next 2 Days

Weather LIVE Updates: Heatwave has abated from all parts of the country and the maximum temperature has further fallen by two to four degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. No part of northwest, central and east India is likely to record a heatwave over the next five days, the MeT office said. No significant change is predicted in the maximum temperature Read More
Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms likely occur in some parts of districts of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the next few hours. People are advised to move to safer places to protect themselves from a lightning strike: Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD, Bhubaneswar pic.twitter.com/JuwzOZaVcm
Boudh recorded the second-highest temperature in the country on Tuesday as parts of Odisha boiled in the blazing sun, with 18 weather stations recording a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius or more, the Met office said. Rain along with thunderstorms occurred in several places including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The maximum temperature rose by around 1-2 degrees Celsius in some places and was above normal in several towns, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. The temperature soared to 44.5 degrees Celsius in Boudh, the second-highest along with two other weather stations in the country. Chandrapur in Maharashtra saw the day’s highest maximum temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius, the Met said.
The people of the state got some relief from the blistering heat as the mercury dropped by two to four degrees Celsius on Tuesday in most parts of Rajasthan, a Meteorological department spokesperson said. The maximum temperature in Kota was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 42.3 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 42 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 41.7 degrees Celsius each in Pilani and Churu, 41.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 40.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer and Jaipur, 40 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Sikar.
Other major places in the state recorded maximum temperature between 39.8 and 37.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Monday night temperature was recorded in the range of 31.9 degrees Celsius to 25.5 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. The department has predicted thunderstorms and dust storms in Bharatpur, Baran, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar in the next 24 hours.
Heatwave conditions will return to some parts of Maharashtra from Wednesday and isolated areas of Rajasthan from Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated light rainfall, dust storm, and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two days.
With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years as the average maximum temperature touched 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively. Several places in the country had logged all-time high temperatures for April with the mercury leaping to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave.
Banda in east Uttar Pradesh had logged a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius for April on Friday. Allahabad, Jhansi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram in Haryana; and Satna in Madhya Pradesh had also recorded all-time high temperatures for April at 46.8 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius, 45.9 degrees Celsius and 45.3 degrees Celsius, respectively on Friday.
At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi saw its highest maximum temperature for a day in April in 12 years on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Delhi’s Sports Complex weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius.
Amid the intense heatwave, India’s peak power demand reached an all-time high of 207.11 GW on Friday. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to IMD.
Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.
India saw its warmest March this year since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago, amid a 71 per cent rain deficit.
