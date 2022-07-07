Weather LIVE Updates: Red Alert in Three Maha Districts, Bordering Karnataka’s Belagavi on Flood Alert; Dry Delhi Eyes Relief After Sultry Days

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: The Met department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days even as the Panchganga river level in Kolhapur rose and is seven feet short of the warning mark as of Wednesday night, officials said. They fear that if the rain continues overnight, the water level of the Panchganga and other rives Read More
Data from 10 cities across India has shown that monthly PM2.5 and PM10 levels during the summer months breached the annual CPCB safe limits of 40 micrograms per cubic metre and 60 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively, during these months.
Ten non-attainment cities – Agra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Patna – were selected and average PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 levels were analysed for the months of March, April, May, and June. These cities are all part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.
The CPCB’s annual average permissible limits for PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 are 40, 60, and 40 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively. The WHO safe limits are even lower at 5, 15, and 10 micrograms per cubic metre for the three pollutants, respectively.
After a record breaking entry ahead of its scheduled date, the monsoon has gone missing from the national capital, leaving the residents sizzling at temperatures over 36-37 degrees Celsius across the city.
Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal while the minimum was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius, even that two notches above normal.
Even when lot of stations across northwest India received copious amounts of rains, with Himachal Pradesh even witnessing cloud burst situations, except ‘trace’ rainfall at Ridge and 1.5 mm at Delhi University, no other station in Delhi recorded any rainfall.
With humidity ranging between 52 and 83 per cent, Delhiites suffered the sultry weather and hoped for a relief by way of showers but in vain.
Earlier, after light to moderate rainfall on Sunday and barely a drizzle on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Monday had predicted moderate rain for Tuesday and heavy rain for Wednesday.
The Met department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days even as the Panchganga river level in Kolhapur rose and is seven feet short of the warning mark as of Wednesday night, officials said. They fear that if the rain continues overnight, the water level of the Panchganga and other rives will reach the warning mark (39 feet) by Thursday morning.
Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already been stationed in flood-prone Shirol tehsil and Kolhapur city. Satara and Kolhapur districts are experiencing heavy rainfall, prompting the district administration in Kolhapur to take preemptive measures to tackle any flood situation in the district, which was battered by floods in 2019 and 2021.
Due to heavy rains, the water level of the Panchganga river at the Rajaram weir in Kolhapur reached 32 feet at 8 pm on Wednesday, seven feet below the waning mark and 11 feet below the danger threshold. The red alert is valid from July 6 to 8 for the Satara district and from July 7 to 9 for the Kolhapur district.
“During this period, the respective regions will witness extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas. For Pune, a red alert has been issued for July 7 and July 8,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. According to the district officials, if rains continue to lash the Kolhapur district, the water level of Panchganga, Doodhganga, Warna, Hiranyakeshi, Ghatprabha and Vedganga rivers will reach the warning level by July 7 morning.
The administration has cautioned the citizens to follow the instructions given by authorities. Pravin Darade, the guardian secretary of the Kolhapur district, has directed officials to coordinate with the Karnataka government over the issue of the discharge of water from the Almatti dam to avoid any flood-like situation.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Kolhapur district collector Rahul Rekhawar in view of the IMD’s warning, officials said. Meanwhile, a total of 14 families from Gutke village in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district were shifted to temporary residential structures as a precautionary measure considering the possibility of landslides, a senior district official said. Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) CEO Ayush Prasad visited the village and supervised the shifting of persons and cattle.
“Total 14 families of Gutke Village in Mulshi Taluka were shifted to temporary residential structures built on an open ground as a precautionary measure for landslides,” he said. Last year, it was brought to the notice of the district administration that the land immediately above the habitation had a one-foot slip, Prasad said. “Last year, geologists had rushed to the area. During the study, it was found that there was a landslip. Since it was risky, the residents were shifted to safety,” he added. A landslide occurred on a road leading to the Pratapgad fort in western Maharashtra’s Satara district following heavy rains. There was no report of any casualty, Public Works Department’s executive engineer, Sanjay Sonawane, said earlier in the day.
