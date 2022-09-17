Weather LIVE Updates: Respite for Mumbai, Pune as IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall Today, ‘Orange’ Alert in Thane, Palghar

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai overnight and on Friday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light showers in isolated place on Saturday. The IMD also issued an ‘orange’ alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in neighbouring Palghar and Thane districts on Saturday. Read More
The rain on Friday delayed suburban services of Central Railway due to waterlogging at some locations like Thane, Kalawa, Mumbra and Kalyan (all outside city limits). Commuters also complained that suburban Western railway services were running behind schedule. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation claimed that there was no major waterlogging anywhere in the city, the citizens complained of traffic jams due to waterlogging in some places. Officials of the civic BEST bus service said rains did not affect their operations.
President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. “I am deeply saddened by the news of death of people due to a wall collapse in Lucknow. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Murmu tweeted in Hindi.
The Chief Minister’s Office said in a release the state government announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who represents the Lucknow Cantonment assembly constituency in the state assembly, visited the site and later the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, and enquired about the wellbeing of the injured persons admitted there.
Nine labourers were buried alive under the debris when an under-construction wall collapsed on their huts in Lucknow. The only survivor in the incident, where a portion of the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed following rains, was a man, named Golu, who made the call to police from under the rubble. Officials said the 13 other deaths were reported from Unnao (five), Fatehpur (three), Prayagraj (two), Sitapur, Raebareli and Jhansi (one each).
Intense rainfall hit several states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on Friday disrupting everyday lives. Rain-related deaths and injuries were also reported as walls of houses collapsed amidst the downpour. At least 22 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, including nine labourers who were buried alive under the debris when an under-construction wall in the state capital collapsed on their huts.
The Chief Minister’s Office said in a release the state government announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who represents the Lucknow Cantonment assembly constituency in the state assembly, visited the site and later the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, and enquired about the wellbeing of the injured persons admitted there.
In Maharashtra, two persons are feared dead in rain-related incidents in Bhiwandi on Friday, civic officials said. A man fell into a ‘nullah’ (major drain) in Kamba in Subhash Nagar at 5pm and a girl from Azmi Nagar in Diwanshah Dargah was swept away in another waterbody half an hour later, he said.
“The two have not been traced as yet. Search operations are on at the two sites,” he said. There has been no rain-related injury to anyone in Palghar during the day, District Disaster Control official Vivekanand Kadam informed.
Pune city and adjoining areas received heavy rainfall on Friday, though the IMD has said the intensity of the downpour will reduce over the next two days. As the weather system is moving north, from Saturday the city will witness less rainfall over the next two days, Anupam Kashyapi, chief of the Pune unit of IMD said.
Heavy rainfall increased the water levels in the region’s dams in the last 24 hours, officials said. “Khadakwasla dam near the city is now 100 per cent full and 30,000 cusec (cubic foot per second) water had to be released from it. Water is flowing above the deck of Baba Bhide Bridge. The level of Mula Mutha river has gone up due to water discharge from Khadakwasla dam,” an official said.
Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here