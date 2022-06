Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy Rainfall Deal Blow to Northeast, 46 Dead in Assam Due to Floods Till Now; Showers Grace Delhi, Bring Down Mercury

Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rain lashed large swathes of northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, worsening the flood situation in several places as the Met department forecast more downpour in the next five days in the region. Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district in Assam, and two persons drowned in floodwater in Dima Hasao and Udalguri, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year rose to 46, officials said.

The two deceased children were identified as 11-year-old Hussain Ali and eight-year-old Asma Khatoon.

Here are LIVE Updates:

• Extremely heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Meghalaya, Assam, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and heavy to very heavy downpour in Nagaland and Tripura, an official of the Met department said. The weatherman forecast widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over all the northeastern states and adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya from June 16 to 18,” the Met department said in its forecast.

• The national capital witnessed clear skies and a pleasant morning on Thursday as the city’s minimum temperature plummeted by four degrees after an overnight rain, with more predicted during the day. The weather office has predicted light to moderate thundershower towards the evening. According to the weather office, the minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. It said that in last 24 hours (8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday) the city received 2 mm rainfall. There will be generally cloudy sky and light to moderate thundershowers are expected towards evening or night accompanied with gusty winds, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert, warning of thundershowers or light rain over the next six days. The IMD said that the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 42.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital (Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/98Js4tZZBA — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

• Waterlogging occurred in various parts of Guwahati:

Assam | Water logging occurred in several parts of Guwahati as pathways and roads got inundated after rains lashed the city. (16.06) pic.twitter.com/d3qokC2NyN — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

• The southwest monsoon, which has covered all the northeastern states and parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, is likely to advance further in another two to three days into the remaining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, some parts of Gangetic Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, the Met office said. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Bihar and Jharkhand till June 19 and in Odisha till June 17, it said.

• Sohra in Meghalaya recorded the highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am of Thursday at 70 cm, followed by Kokrajhar (32 cm), Gosaingaon (32 cm), Goalpara (23 cm) and Nalbari (23 cm) in Assam, Jalpaiguri (23 cm), Hasimara (22 cm) and Alipurduar (21 cm) in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bhalukpong (10 cm) in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met department said. The downpour caused injuries to three persons in Noonmati area of Guwahati, as multiple landslides were reported across the city during the day. In several areas, including Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, debris pileups led to road blockades. At least 18 districts in Assam are experiencing heavy rain, with the inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta districts. Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in the 18 districts.

With PTI inputs

