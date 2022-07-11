Weather LIVE Updates: Amarnath Yatra Resumes from Panjtarni Base Camp; Red Alert in Maha's Vidarbha, Heavy Downpour in Gujarat

Read more

safe as they came in contact with their relatives as well as authorities.

On Sunday afternoon, the state government said only two women from Rajamahendravaram remained untraced in the Amarnath tragedy. “Subsequently, we received calls from several persons that their relatives could not be contacted after the cloudburst and flash flood near the holy cave shrine. As per the information, we now have 37 missing cases,” a senior official involved with the rescue mission said.

About 29 members in two groups from Nellore, two persons from Eluru, three of a family from Rajamahendravaram and one from Undrajavaram near Tanuku were the latest to be reported missing, in addition to the two women from Rajamahendravaram. “My colleague and some others went to Amarnath. I last spoke to her on Thursday but after that the contact has been lost. I have called the officials and police even in Jammu. Our Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik spoke to me and informed about the search operation,” one Vasudha of Nellore said over phone.

According to data provided by government sources, of the 20-member team that went to Amarnath from Rajamahendravaram, only two women remained untraced. “Their husbands returned to Srinagar but the women were still missing. They may have been injured or reached some other place. We are conducting the search operation to trace them,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continued unabated in Karnataka’s coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday, submerging low-lying areas and buildings, and throwing normal life out of gear in the region. The deputy commissioners of the twin districts have declared holiday for all schools and anganwadis on Monday also in view of the inclement weather. However, pre-university, degree and professional colleges will be open from Monday.

The water level in Nethravati river has touched the danger mark of 8.5 metres at several places in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The playground of Sharada High School in Panemangalore was flooded in the rains. Vehicular traffic was disrupted at many places due to flooding. Several houses, shops and buildings in the Nethravati river basin are partially submerged due to flooding. Water has gushed into houses and buildings in areas including Bantwal, Jakribettu, Baddakatte, Panemangaluru, Aladka, Goodinabali, Gudde Angadi, Navoooru and Kanchimar market.

Though there was a brief respite from the downpour in the afternoon, people living in the river basin are still apprehensive about their safety.

