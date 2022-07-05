Weather News LIVE Updates: 47 Dead in Manipur Landslide, Assam Flood Situation Better; Heavy Rain Alert in Parts of Maha, Showers Likely in Delhi

Live now
The death toll in the massive landslide that struck a railway construction camp at Tupul in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 47 on Monday as five more bodies were retrieved from under the debris on the fifth day of the search and rescue operations, officials said.
In Assam, meanwhile, the flood situation improved on Monday as the number of affected people declined to nearly 14 lakh from the previous day’s 18.35 lakh, with Read More
Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala by the IMD. They also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country
There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, The monsoon trough is south of its normal position at this time of the year. , IMD bulletin said.
“The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height,” it said.
The IMD also predicted scattered rainfall over the other parts of the country.
In other news, a heavy rain alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra till July 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
Coming to the northern side, hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in the Delhi on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is also normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels, however, oscillated between 62 per cent and 89 per cent.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday in Delhi, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.