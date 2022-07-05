Weather News LIVE Updates: 47 Dead in Manipur Landslide, Assam Flood Situation Better; Heavy Rain Alert in Parts of Maha, Showers Likely in Delhi

Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala by the IMD. They also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over rest parts of the country

There are strong westerly winds along the west coast in the lower tropospheric levels, The monsoon trough is south of its normal position at this time of the year. , IMD bulletin said.

“The low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 kms above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height,” it said.

The IMD also predicted scattered rainfall over the other parts of the country.