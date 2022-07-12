Weather News LIVE Updates: 7 Dead in Gujarat Rains, Alert Sounded in Maha, K'taka, Himachal Dists; T'gana Schools Shut Amid Heavy Downpour

At least seven people have lost their lives as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, leading to flood-like situation in many areas while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 were rescued.

In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in Central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda. The Met department has issued a warning of Read More