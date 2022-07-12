Weather News LIVE Updates: 7 Dead in Gujarat Rains, Alert Sounded in Maha, K'taka, Himachal Dists; T'gana Schools Shut Amid Heavy Downpour

CHANGE LANGUAGE
While 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, at least seven people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours in Gujarat as heavy rain pounded the state

News18.com | July 12, 2022, 07:36 IST

At least seven people have lost their lives as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, leading to flood-like situation in many areas while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 were rescued.

In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in Central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda. The Met department has issued a warning of Read More

Jul 12, 2022 07:31 IST

Amarnath Yatra: Army Makes Way for New Track After Flashflood Washes Away Old One

The Indian Army made way for a new track after the old one was washed away amid recent flash floods in camps of Amarnath Yatra in J&K.

 

Jul 12, 2022 07:28 IST

Gujarat: Doswada Dam in Tapi District Overflows After Heavy Rainfall

Jul 12, 2022 07:27 IST

Intensity of Rainfall To reduce by July 15 in Parts of Gujarat

Meteorological Dept Director Dr Manorama Mohanty said that for next 5 days, light to moderate rainfall is expected in entire Gujarat, while extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch. She added that the intensity of rainfall will reduce by July 15.

 

Jul 12, 2022 07:23 IST

Alert for Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm for 3 days in Himachal Pradesh

The local weather office in Himachal Pradesh has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at lower and middle hills for the next three days.

The weather department has also advised farmers to take precautions and avoid going to fields, stay away from tall trees or other objects and reschedule spraying of insecticides, reports said, adding that the farmers have been advised to make proper drainage channels for vegetable crops to avoid stagnation of water.

Jul 12, 2022 07:20 IST

Telangana on Alert for Heavy Rain; Schools Shut

Heavy rain overnight brought life to a standstill in Telangana on Monday as ponds, lakes, streams, rivers, and reservoirs overflowed causing flooding in downstream areas. The sub-collector of Bhadrachalam issued a flood alert for the Godavari in the morning as the water level in the river reached 48 feet at 6:10 am, reports said.

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday had declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions in the wake of heavy rains in the state.

“Forecast indicates further rise. All the flood duty officers take action as per the Godavari flood manual,” states the sub-collector’s alert.

The IMD had on Saturday issued a red alert, warning of heavy rains across Telangana.

Jul 12, 2022 07:15 IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to Visit Rain Affected Districts from Today

As rains continue to pound Karnataka, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be touring the worst rain hit districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Uttara Kannada from Tuesday. Speaking to the media, CM Bommai said his tour is aimed at trying to understand the losses which have happened in these districts and take spot decisions.

 

Jul 12, 2022 07:14 IST

Seven Maharashtra Districts on Red Alert for Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for seven Maharashtra districts, including Nashik where heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours is expected. Pune and Gadchiroli districts, too, have been witnessing downpour rains since the last few days.

Apar Nashik, the warning for ‘heavy to extremely heavy rains’ has been issued in Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur and Gadchiroli.

Jul 12, 2022 07:12 IST

83 Rain-related Deaths Recorded Since June 1 in Maharashtra

As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday. The report said 164 animals, too, have perished during the same period in rain-related incidents.

Jul 12, 2022 07:12 IST

Centre Assures All Possible Help to Rain-Hit Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre. While PM Modi dialed Gujarat CM on Monday to take stock of the situation in the state, Amit Shah also took to Twitter to inform that he spoke to the chief minister regarding the flood-like situation caused by heavy rains in various parts of Gujarat and assured all possible help from the Modi government.

 

Jul 12, 2022 07:08 IST

Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning For Some Gujarat Districts

In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in Central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

Jul 12, 2022 07:08 IST

7 Dead in Gujarat Rains

At least seven people died in the last 24 hours as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued, officials said Monday.

Read more

heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, on Monday assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre.

On the other hand, as many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday. The report said 164 animals, too, have perished during the same period in rain-related incidents.

The weather department on Monday issued ‘red alert’ in seven districts of Maharashtra for heavy rains. The warning for ‘heavy to extremely heavy rains’ was issued in Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and Gadchiroli.

While Mumbai received heavy downpour for four straight days last week, it has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall.

In other news, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be touring touring the worst rain hit districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Uttara Kannada from Tuesday.

