Weather News LIVE Updates: 18 Dead in Rain Incidents in Gujarat, Maha & MP; Mumbai on Orange Alert, Intense Spell Likely, Delhi Showers Continue

Live now
Weather News LIVE Updates: At least 18 people have lost their lived in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours while thousands were evacuated and moved to shelter homes amid continued heavy rains in the states on Tuesday.
Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs and also flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic Read More
Gujarat rains: With roads and bylanes submerged and rainwater inundating residential premises alike, the flood situation in Navsari district remains grim.
Gujarat | With roads & bylanes submerged and rainwater inundating residential premises alike, the flood situation in Navsari district remains grim pic.twitter.com/7rymDUoj9u
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
Gujarat’s Navsari is heavily flooded after continous downpour. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Navsari along with Chhotaudepur, and Narmada.
Gujarat rains: Several parts of Navsari flooded amid continued heavy downpour in the state | Aerial view
#WATCH | Gujarat: Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour in the state#GujaratFloods pic.twitter.com/zfX6sSgghh
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
Jharkhand Rains: Four people died in a mudslide that took place at an underpass construction site near Pradhankhanta railway station in Dhanbad, SSP Dhanbad said.
Some trains were also diverted/cancelled at night as agitation took place after the incident.
As per the Dhanbad division PRO, the line is now clear and train services have resumed on the route (Pradhankhanta- Dhanbad- Gaya route).
Gujarat | Severe water-logging in several parts of Ahmedabad due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region (12.07) pic.twitter.com/KF4pFQRRty
— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022
Due to a well-marked low pressure area over south Odisha coast and adjoining areas and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 45 to 55 kmph is likely over the sea off Odisha coast adjoining west-central and North-west Bay of Bengal till July 16, 2022.
As per an IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several parts of the state during the period as well.
IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar has also issued orange and yellow warning for several districts.
Parts of the west coast and central India, which are already reeling under flood-like situations due to widespread rains for over a week, will continue to receive heavy showers for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Tuesday.
After days of light rainfall, Mumbai received a heavy spell on Tuesday amid the orange alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the city. Mumbai’s rain spell is likely to get intense today, the weather department has predicted.
While the city of Mumbai has, in the last 24 hours, recorded rains over 50 mm wherein Santa Cruz saw 62 mm of rainfall, more rains are on the cards for the city with just about short breaks in between today.
Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least nine people, including three children, on Tuesday. At least 95 people were also evacuated from flooded places.
Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, officials said.
The Met department has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rains at isolated places for Nashik, Palghar, and Pune districts for the next three days. Heavy rains also forced schools and colleges to remain closed in Nashik city where people in flood-prone areas were asked to shift to safer places.
Nashik city received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday. Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai received 109.9 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Tuesday but there is no flooding. Thane district received 106.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Tuesday.
(With PTI inputs)
While showers in Delhi and parts of NCR on Tuesday brought down the mercury, traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city and its adjoining areas were also reported as the minimum settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.
According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday. However, data from IMD showed that five districts in Delhi have reported deficient rainfall this monsoon so far due to poor distribution of rains. On average, Delhi has recorded a rainfall deficiency of 23 per cent — gauging 90.4 mm of rains as against a normal of 116.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.
Commuters on Tuesday witnessed heavy traffic jams in various parts of the national capital due to waterlogging caused by rain. Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts, including Burari, Jasola, Pitampura, Rithala, Bijwasan and Shivaji Vihar. Waterlogging also hampered the traffic flow in central Delhi.
(With PTI inputs)
At least 18 people, including six children, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh while thousands were evacuated and forced to stay in shelter homes amid continued heavy rains in the states on Tuesday.
Three children were killed and four others injured after being struck by lightning amid rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district. Heavy downpour covered more areas of Gujarat where six people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 69 since June 1.
Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while one person drowned in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, authorities said. Three residents of Madhya Pradesh died and as many others are missing after their vehicle was swept away from a flooded bridge amid rains in the state’s Nagpur district on Tuesday.
Maharashtra | Three people died and three are missing after their car washed away due to heavy flow of water in Nanda Gomukh of Saoner Tehsil. All passengers are residents of Madhya Pradesh: Police inspector, Kelwad PS, Nagpur Rural pic.twitter.com/oGjAGP2rq0
— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022
Three minor siblings drowned in a water-filled pit in Chakan area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Tuesday. The children, in the age group of four to eight years, drowned while bathing in the pit which was dug by a farmer near their house and water had collected in it due to rains.
(With PTI inputs)
Delhi and parts of NCR also received rainfall on Tuesday, getting the much-needed respite from humid weather but also facing traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas. Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts, including Burari, Jasola, Pitampura, Rithala, Bijwasan and Shivaji Vihar. Waterlogging also hampered the traffic flow in central Delhi.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday. The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.
Showers in Delhi also brought down the mercury as the minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.
Meanwhile, heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains. Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.