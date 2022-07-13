Weather News LIVE Updates: 18 Dead in Rain Incidents in Gujarat, Maha & MP; Mumbai on Orange Alert, Intense Spell Likely, Delhi Showers Continue

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Maharashtra, claiming the lives of at least nine people, including three children, on Tuesday. At least 95 people were also evacuated from flooded places.

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state, officials said.

The Met department has issued a red alert of extremely heavy rains at isolated places for Nashik, Palghar, and Pune districts for the next three days. Heavy rains also forced schools and colleges to remain closed in Nashik city where people in flood-prone areas were asked to shift to safer places.

Nashik city received 97.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 AM on Tuesday. Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai received 109.9 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Tuesday but there is no flooding. Thane district received 106.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

