Weather News Live Updates: Mumbai Gets 70% of July Rain in 5 Days, City on Alert for More Showers; Delhi Remains Humid

Mumbai and its adjoining areas received heavy rain on Tuesday that led to waterlogging at a number of places, including railway tracks, which slowed the movement of trains and vehicles on roads.

Normal life was hit in the metropolis and no immediate respite was in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs today as well, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, said civic officials.

With Tuesday’s downpour, Mumbai has recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month.

In Delhi, meanwhile, sultry conditions prevailed with the city receiving ‘very light’ rainfall for the past few days after recording very heavy’ rainfall of 117.2mm on the first day of monsoon few days ago.

While the IMD said showers are expected for the next seven days, intense rain activity is likely on Thursday. The met department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thursday with prediction of ‘moderate’ rain.

Track latest weather updates here:

-One person drowns in pond in Mumbai’s Dahisar area, search on for another

One person drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai’s Dahisar East area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and search was underway for another, a police official said. A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in Borivali suburb had gone to the quarry in Vaishali Nagar for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Two people drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai's Dahisar area. One of the bodies has been found and a search operation underway for the other: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/WIOs1tRZNk — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

“The body of one person who ventured into the water body was recovered by fire brigade officials while search for the other continues. An accidental death case has been registered,” the Dahisar police station official informed. A fire brigade official said the man who body was fished out from the quarry was identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma (19).

He was declared dead on arrival at a civic run hospital, the official added.

-Orange alert in Delhi for tomorrow, moderate rain likely

Delhi has been reeling hot and humid conditions for the past couple of days with very light rainfall after the city recorded ‘very heavy’ downpour of 117.2mm on the first day of monsoon.

The IMD, although, has said showers are expected for the next seven days, intense rain activity is likely on Thursday. The met department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thursday with prediction of ‘moderate’ rain.

-Mumbai sees nearly 70% of average July rainfall in 5 days

With Tuesday’s heavy spell of rainfall, Mumbai has recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month.

On three days this month, Mumbai received more than 100 mm rain. In nine hours on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 153.3 mm of rain, categorised as very heavy rainfall.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for July 7-8, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places, while a red alert has been issued for Palghar (July 8) and Raigad and Ratnagiri till July 8.

-Powai lake overflows after heavy rainfall

Mumbai’s Powai Lake began overflowing on Tuesday evening amid heavy rains for the past couple of days, a civic official said. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and started overflowing at 6:15 pm, he added.

“However, water from the lake is not potable and is used for industrial purposes. It had overflown on June 12 last year. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres,” he said. Located some 27 kilometres from the BMC headquarters, Powai lake was built in 1890 at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Powai Lake started overflowing at 6.15 pm today. (Source: BMC PRO) pic.twitter.com/JSpetDsKpy — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

IMD issues orange alert for south Konkan region, Goa

The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for the south Konkan region and Goa and a ‘yellow alert’ for north Konkan, north-central and south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions. The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

Maharashtra CM takes stock of situation after heavy rain in Mumbai

Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation on Tuesday and directed state administration officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there was no loss of life or damage to property.

The island city (south Mumbai) received an average of 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period, officials said.

Normal life hit in Mumbai after heavy downpour; heavy rain expected today

Normal life was hit in Mumbai on Tuesday with massive waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city after heavy rainfall that continued from the previous day and, as per IMD predictions, will continue even today.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, said civic officials.

