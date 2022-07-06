Weather News LIVE: Mumbai Waterlogged as Heavy Rains Continue, Pothole Claims Man's Life in Thane; Teen Dead in Landslide in HP's Shimla

Live now
Mumbai and its adjoining areas received heavy rain on Tuesday that led to waterlogging at a number of places, including railway tracks, which slowed the movement of trains and vehicles on roads.
Normal life was hit in the metropolis and no immediate respite was in sight as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs today as well, with a possibility of very heavy showers at Read More
Reports of waterlogging have surfaced as Mumbai woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday. Waterlogging has been reported from Sion, Mankhrud railway bridge, affecting south-bound traffic movement.
Waterlogging has also been reported from Sea Link gate.
Visuals from Mumbai’s Sion where roads are waterlogged after heavy rainfall:
While most of Mumbai and suburbs are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain, there is possibility of “very heavy to extremely heavy” downpour at isolated places of the city today.
A 14-year-old girl died while two other people were injured in a landslide in Dhali area of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The deceased was sleeping by the roadside in Dhali when the landslide took place following heavy rainfall.
Himachal Pradesh | A girl, who was sleeping by the roadside in Dhali, Shimla died due to a landslide following heavy rainfall here. Two others injured and admitted to a hospital: Shimla Police
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday as the weather department has sounded an orange alert in the city, predicting heavy downpour for the next few days.
Early morning visuals from Mumbai’s Bandra showed traffic movement amid heavy rain.
#WATCH | Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai this morning, visuals from Bandra. pic.twitter.com/tSo7sIIBhc
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
With rains pounding Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the deluge of diseases such as dengue and malaria has begun, BMC officials said on Tuesday. According to the latest monsoon diseases update, the first three days of July have recorded 49 cases of gastroenteritis, 39 cases of malaria and seven cases of dengue.
Dengue cases were increasing in Ward E (Reay Road and Madanpura areas) and Ward H East (areas such as Indira Nagar, Gaondevi and Vakola pipeline), the update said.
Doctors have also advised people who waded in flood waters to watch out for leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that spreads through urine of animals such as rats, dogs and cattle. For the last few years, the BMC has appealed to people who have waded through flood waters to take a preventive antibiotic dose within 72 hours of exposure.
IMD has issued an orange alert in six districts in Kerala for rainfall. The orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
Holiday has been declared for all Anganwadi Centres, schools, PU and degree colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district today due to heavy rainfall. An orange alert has also been issued in coastal areas of Karnataka.
A rider died after his bike overturned due to a pothole after which an ST bus coming from rear drove over him in Thane’s Ghodbunder Road, Kajupada area at around 11 am on Tuesday.
Kashimira PS registered an Accidental Death Report and started further investigation, Thane Municipal Corporation said.
A rider died after his bike overturned due to a pothole & an ST bus coming from rear drove over him in Thane's Ghodbunder Road, Kajupada area at around 11 am y'day. Kashimira PS registered an Accidental Death Report & started further investigation: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/cB7zkSydY4
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
In Assam, the number the number of affected districts have come down to 26 from 34 now. However, Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Disang tivers are still flowing above danger level and one person has lost life due to floods in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 161 for this year’s flood and 18 for landslides.
One person drowned in a water-filled quarry in Mumbai’s Dahisar East area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and search was underway for another, a police official said. A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in Borivali suburb had gone to the quarry in Vaishali Nagar for a picnic amid heavy rains, he said.
“The body of one person who ventured into the water body was recovered by fire brigade officials while search for the other continues. An accidental death case has been registered,” the Dahisar police station official informed. A fire brigade official said the man who body was fished out from the quarry was identified as Shekhar Pappu Vishwakarma (19).
He was declared dead on arrival at a civic run hospital, the official added.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Two people drowned after they went to take a bath in a pond in Mumbai’s Dahisar area. One of the bodies has been found and a search operation underway for the other: Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) pic.twitter.com/WIOs1tRZNk
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022
Delhi has been reeling hot and humid conditions for the past couple of days with very light rainfall after the city recorded ‘very heavy’ downpour of 117.2mm on the first day of monsoon.
The IMD, although, has said showers are expected for the next seven days, intense rain activity is likely on Thursday. The met department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thursday with prediction of ‘moderate’ rain.
With Tuesday’s heavy spell of rainfall, Mumbai has recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month.
On three days this month, Mumbai received more than 100 mm rain. In nine hours on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 153.3 mm of rain, categorised as very heavy rainfall.
The IMD has sounded an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for July 7-8, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places, while a red alert has been issued for Palghar (July 8) and Raigad and Ratnagiri till July 8.
Mumbai’s Powai Lake began overflowing on Tuesday evening amid heavy rains for the past couple of days, a civic official said. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and started overflowing at 6:15 pm, he added.
“However, water from the lake is not potable and is used for industrial purposes. It had overflown on June 12 last year. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres,” he said. Located some 27 kilometres from the BMC headquarters, Powai lake was built in 1890 at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Powai Lake started overflowing at 6.15 pm today.
(Source: BMC PRO) pic.twitter.com/JSpetDsKpy
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022
The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for the south Konkan region and Goa and a ‘yellow alert’ for north Konkan, north-central and south-central Maharashtra and Marathwada regions. The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.
Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation on Tuesday and directed state administration officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there was no loss of life or damage to property.
The island city (south Mumbai) received an average of 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period, officials said.
Normal life was hit in Mumbai on Tuesday with massive waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the city after heavy rainfall that continued from the previous day and, as per IMD predictions, will continue even today.
The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places, said civic officials.
With Tuesday’s downpour, Mumbai has recorded 69.41 per cent (594 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in just the first five days of the month.
In Delhi, meanwhile, sultry conditions prevailed with the city receiving ‘very light’ rainfall for the past few days after recording very heavy’ rainfall of 117.2mm on the first day of monsoon few days ago.
While the IMD said showers are expected for the next seven days, intense rain activity is likely on Thursday. The met department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thursday with prediction of ‘moderate’ rain.
Going to the South, the IMD has issued an orange alert in six districts in Kerala for rainfall. The orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
On the other hand, holiday has been declared for all Anganwadi Centres, schools, PU and degree colleges in the Dakshina Kannada district today due to heavy rainfall. An orange alert has also been issued in coastal areas of Karnataka.
