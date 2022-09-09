Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain Likely in Mumbai, Thane for 5 Days; 4-yr-old Swept Away in Drain

Read more

The rains started at around 4:30pm in several parts of Mumbai, with the downpour getting intense between 5pm and 6pm, leading to some spots getting more than 50 millimetres (mm) in the one-hour period, a civic official said.

Some areas in north Mumbai witnessed 60 to 90 mm rainfall in a couple of hours, they said.

“The area under S (civic) Ward received 51 mm rainfall between 5pm and 6pm, while F South ward got 35 mm. The area near the Building Proposal office received 45 mm. The area around Bhandup Complex got 42 mm and Gavanpada in Mulund (East) witnessed 34 mm rainfall,” he said. The CR’s Main Line bore the brunt of the downpour, causing hardship to commuters during the evening rush hours.

A disaster management department officer said train services on the Central Railway were stopped between 7.50 pm and 8.20 pm due to water-logging on tracks at Kalwa and Thane stations. Suburban services on the busy corridor were crippled in the night due to water-logging on tracks in Thane and Diva sections and decoupling of a goods train near Titwala station, Railway officials said.

Services between Mumbai CSMT-Khopoli and Mumbai CSMT-Kasara sections, on both fast and slow corridors, were thrown out of gear for a few hours, they said. According to the officials, rainwater accumulated on rail tracks at Kalwa in Thane district.

Due to track inundation, train services on fast line were completely stopped for sometime, while those on slow line were delayed. Apart from Kalwa, water-logging was also reported from low-lying areas in Dadar, Parel, Sion, Nahur, Byculla (all Mumbai) and Thane station. However, water level receded after rains stopped, the officials said.

“Main Line (Mumbai CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara corridors) local trains were running late by 20 to 55 minutes due to very heavy rain,” Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway (CR) said.

