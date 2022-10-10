Weather News LIVE Updates: Noida, Gzb Schools Shut, 1 Dead in Roof Collapse in Delhi Amid Record Rain; 9 Killed Across UP

Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains pounded Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive day on Sunday. One person died and several were injured in a building collapse near Delhi’s Lahori gate. Rescue efforts for those trapped under debris are on.

Meanwhile, schools in several cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Agra were shut for Monday following heavy