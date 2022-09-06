Weather News LIVE Updates: Flights Delayed, Schools Go Online, Drinking Water Supply Hit After Heavy Rains in Bengaluru; Red Alert in 4 Kerala Districts

Read more

have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings.

Many schools and educational institutes have shifted to online classes. Bangalore schools will remain closed on Tuesday for offline classes as the city continues to witness heavy rains.

The rains severely impacted Bengaluru, capital city of the poll-bound Karnataka, leaving overflowing lakes and stormwater drains that inundated low-lying areas. Cars and two wheelers parked either in the basements or in front of the houses were submerged in parts of the city.

Water-logging in localities like Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office goers in the morning. Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, R R Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has warned of water supply disruption in several areas of the city for today and tomorrow. It has arranged temporary tankers free of cost. These will be supplied to areas where water supply through taps has been suspended.

While several areas on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that houses some of the IT companies, were affected by rains and flooding, some firms were forced to ask their employees to work from home. Most parts of the ORR resembled lakes, affecting the movement of vehicular traffic. Office goers and the general public pushing their two wheelers in knee deep water was a common sight, even as a resident rued the ‘plight’ of ORR.

Ambulances got stuck in traffic jams at various places. Many people took to Twitter to air their grievances, with a short video showing air passengers wading through ankle-deep water in what seemed to be the city airport’s entrance.

IT industry veteran Mohan Das Pai uploaded a video on Twitter, titled “Pls see in Bengaluru,” that showed a man dressed up as Lord Ganesh and wading through near knee-deep water, even as traffic was seen crawling in the background. One Twitter user said he was stuck for five hours at ORR.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were being sent to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected. “There have been heavy rains in Bengaluru, I have spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and other officials. I have asked officials to depute two SDRF teams to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected, with boats and other equipment..also engineers are there.”

