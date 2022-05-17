Weather News LIVE Updates: Monsoon Arrives in Andaman & Nicobar; Kerala Braces for Heavy Rains; 2 Lakh Hit by Floods in Assam

Live now
Weather News LIVE Updates: Around 2 lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting cut off from the rest of the state after landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links, an official bulletin said on Monday. Two flood-related deaths were reported in Cachar district, while three fatalities due to landslides were earlier recorded in Dima Read More
The parched western part of Odisha got some respite from sweltering heat on Monday as heavy to moderate rain lashed parts of the region overnight, the Met office said. Ten towns recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, while the humidity was above 80 per cent at many places, according to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. Kotpad in Koraput district received 79 mm of rainfall between Sunday evening and Monday morning. There was moderate downpour at several areas in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Boudh, the department said. Bolangir recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 42.5 degrees Celsius in Subarnapur and Boudh.
Southwest monsoon advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday, the IMD said, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains. The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said. The onset of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar islands happened a day late as the IMD had earlier said that the seasonal rains would cover the region on May 15. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days, the IMD said in a statement here.
The IMD had issued a warning of heavy rainfall across Kerala and sounded a red alert for five districts Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode. According to the weather office, Ernakulam had reported 122.2 mm rainfall on Sunday, which was 13 times the normal of 8.3 mm for the day. Kollam reported 113.6 mm rain followed by Thiruvananthapuram (109.1 mm), Alappuzha (97.4 mm), Pattanamita (85.1 mm), Thrissur (81.6 mm) and Kottayam (74.3 mm). The weather office has forecast early onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 27, which is five days before the normal date of June 1. “Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours,” the weather office said.
Around 1,97,248 people have been affected by the deluge, with Hojai and Cachar being the worst hit with 78,157 and 51,357 people affected population respectively, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said. Altogether 652 villages in 46 revenue circles in 20 districts have been affected so far, it said.
Around 55 relief camps have been opened in seven districts, sheltering 32,959 people. Another 12 relief distribution centres are also operational in different affected districts. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, besides locals, have been carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.
Embankments have been breached at 16 locations in different districts in the last 24 hours. Roads, bridges and houses have been completed or partially damaged in several areas.
Meanwhile, partly cloudy sky led to a marginal dip in the maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday though it was still two to four notches above normal. At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. It was 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.
The automatic weather stations at Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Sports Complex, Jafarpur, Ayanagar, Pitampura and Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius, 44.4 degrees Celsius, 44 degrees Celsius, 43.9 degrees Celsius, 43.4 degrees Celsius, 43.3 degrees Celsius and 43.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a thunderstorm or a dust storm may bring the mercury down by a few notches on Tuesday.
On Sunday, Delhi saw a tormenting heatwave pushing the mercury to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city. Maximum temperatures had reached unbearable highs of 48.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 47.5 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 47.3 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 47.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge.
