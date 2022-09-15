Weather News LIVE Updates: Traffic, Waterlogging Once Again in Bengaluru as Rain Hits, Demolition Drive Continues; Orange Alert in Mumbai

Live now
Weather News LIVE Updates: Even as Bengaluru recovers from severe waterlogging caused by heavy rains last week, showers lashed the city again, causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in Ecospace Junction. Meanwhile, the BBMP’s demolition drive continued in the city to raze structures illegally built over stormwater drains. Read More
Karnataka | Large number of fish found floating dead in Haralur Lake in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru as toxic sewage water overflows into the lake (14.09) pic.twitter.com/SSnhVNDHjt
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh for Thursday
Very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during 14-16 September, the IMD predicts.
Rains on Wednesday evening in the city led to waterlogging and a long traffic jam in Ecospace Junction, as per Indian Express.
An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane for September 15, which indicates there will likely be heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. The alert was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
The IMD predicted on Wednesday that the city would witness spells of light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours
The BBMP continued its anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday and demolished several structures in the city’s Mahadevapura zone.
According to Chief Engineer, Mahadvepura, while demolition work is complete in the Papaiah teddy layout, 50 per cent of the work is left in Challaghatta and 25 percent in Shantiniketan layout and Vagdevi layout, the Indian Express reports.
Heavy rain is likely in several parts of Rajasthan during the next 48 hours due to a low pressure area that has developed over Madhya Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. There is also a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, it said.
A fresh spell of rain and winds gusting up to 40 km per hour provided relief from sultry weather in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate precipitation is likely on Thursday.
Water level at the Patratu dam near Patratu Thermal Power Station (PTPS) in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district has risen above the danger level due to heavy rainfall, an official said on Wednesday. The development prompted the authorities to open two more gates to bring down the water level.
