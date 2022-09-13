Weather News LIVE Updates: Waterlogging in Mumbai's Sion, Yellow Alert Issued Till Sept 15; Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, West Bengal

Live now
Weather LIVE Updates: A yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai as the city saw moderate rains on Monday with parts of the city being inundated. Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed a hot and humid day on Monday and rain lashed parts of the city on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.
Parts of Odisha and West Bengal have also been been battered by heavy rains as a depression formed over south Read More
Heavy rains continued to pound parts of north Karnataka, coastal and malnad regions on Monday, killing one person in Uttara Kannada district. Flash floods in water bodies and heavy discharge from reservoirs submerged bridges and roads as well, as per a report by Deccan Herald.
IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning in 31 districts and also warned of heavy rain in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert Collectors and SPs of all the districts of the Godavari river catchment area, following incessant heavy rains in the upper riparian region.
An official release from Rao’s office said as the water flow in Godavari has crossed nine lakh cusecs, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials concerned to set up a control room in the secretariat and monitor the situation periodically.
Only a month after a flood caused widespread damage in the state, people of Balasore, Kalahandi and Ganjam are once again fearing the worst after heavy rains lashed the districts. Farmers of low-lying villages under five gram panchayats in Basta block of Balasore district are in panic as water of Jalaka river has started entering their agriculture land, as per a report by The New Indian Express.
Seven people were killed and four sustained injuries in lightning strikes in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar and Udaipur districts as light to heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places, officials said.
o Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest & westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & West Bengal coasts on 12th September and off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts on 13th September, 2022. (13/13)
After heavy rains inundated the city over the weekend, several roads were washed away and the flooded water took hours to recede. The city’s drainage systems were at fault as they could not handle the volume, a report by Times of India said.
Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two-three days, the meteorological department said on Monday, due to a depression formed over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
The IMD on Monday predicted moderate rainfall in parts of Raigad district for three to four hours.
Maharashtra | Moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad district during the next 3-4 hours: IMD Mumbai
Jharkhand is being lashed by incessant rains since Monday following a deep depression over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, which has reduced its rain deficit this season to 25 per cent, the IMD said on Monday. The rainfall is likely to weaken after Tuesday afternoon but sporadic precipitation might continue till September 14 due to the impact of a trough line, a senior IMD official said.
The meteorological department said the depression lay over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining southeast Madhya Pradesh and will continue to bring in its wake gusty wind with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha till Tuesday. Both areas have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall.
#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Palam area pic.twitter.com/2b6AaluweR
The IMD issued a yellow alert on September 11 for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till September 15 and has predicted heavy rains at isolated place in Mumbai and Thane till then.
Maharashtra | Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Eastern Express Highway pic.twitter.com/sweWzWGeEJ
Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in Mumbai’s Sion neighbourhood after rainfall pic.twitter.com/SjYh6jdeiy
