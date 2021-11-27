Areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may face heavy rainfall over the next three days, while Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may witness showers on Sunday and Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department has said. The met department also said a low pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea on Monday.

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lanka coasts, and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over Tamil Nadu coast and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at the lower levels. Under its influence, light to moderate fairly widespread, or widespread rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep area, during the next four to five days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema is also likely during the same period, the IMD added.

Press Release on Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 26th - 29th November and over south Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 28th & 29th November, 2021.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2021

Here are the latest updates on the rain situation:

☔ Puducherry received light showers early Saturday, news agency ANI reported, sharing visuals from the east coast road.

#WATCH | Puducherry receives light showers. Late-night visuals from East Coast Road. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Union Territory from 26th to 29th November. pic.twitter.com/pm9MsBabpQ — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

☔ The Chennai district collector has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday in view of forecast of heavy rain, according to a report by the Times of India.

☔ Southern states that have been facing excessive rains for more than 10 days have clocked in record rainfall in November with Andhra Pradesh receiving 156 per cent excess rains, Kerala showing 148 per cent departure, while Tamil Nadu witnessed a 115 per cent departure, IMD data showed on Friday.

☔ According to a weather forecast bulletin issued by the MeT office in Amaravati, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra, particularly Chittoor and Nellore, over the next three to four days. The state government has issued a high alert to district officials in anticipation of a possible breach of tanks that are already overflowing due to recent heavy rains, potentially inundating villages downstream, the Hindustan Times said in a late night report.

☔ While there has been no rain in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours, the IMD has forecast light rain in the city and several areas in Karnataka’s south interior and coastal regions from Friday to Wednesday.

