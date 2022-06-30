Weather Updates: Assam Flood Toll Mounts to 151, One Dead in U'khand Landslide; Orange Alert in Delhi as Monsoon Inches Closer

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Wednesday with 12 more people losing their lives and the number of affected people increasing to 31.5 lakh, with Silchar town in Cachar district remaining under water for the last 10 days.

According to bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), eleven people died due to floods and one in a landslide, pushing the toll due to floods and landslides in the state this year to 151.

The number of affected people increased to 31.54 lakh in 26 districts, up from 24.92 lakh on the previous day. Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers were flowing above the danger level.

Meanwhile, in some good news for the northern states, rains might be here any time now as conditions are favourable for the monsoon to reach Delhi, parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday or by Friday, as per Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) predictions.

Delhi reeled under sultry weather on Wednesday though thundershowers and light rain at night may provide some relief. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to reach the capital either on Thursday or Friday, the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon is also likely to arrive in some parts of Punjab and Haryana including their common capital Chandigarh between June 30 and July 1, the IMD has predicted.

-Lake formed in Uttarakhand village due to landslides triggers fear of 2013 disaster repeat

Authorities have discovered a lake that has formed near Kuwari village in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district due to frequent landslides since the 2013 disaster.

Fearing a repeat of 2013 calamity, residents in the Kuwari village are raising alarm about the lake that they say has heightened the risk of earthfall in the landslide-prone area and could pose a risk to local residents, The Print reported.

While local authorities have ordered an inspection and say that the lake poses “no immediate threat to lives” and efforts are on to shift villagers from the landslide-prone place to safe areas, villagers feel if remedial measures are not taken with immediate effect, it may cause a big disaster.

“If remedial measures are not taken with immediate effect, it may cause a big disaster. A lake burst will lead to massive flooding in the Pindar and threaten many living in downstream Chamoli,” the report quoted a villager as saying.

-1 dead, 2 injured in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli after boulder falls over car returning from Badrinath

One person died while two were injured after a boulder fell over a car in which pilgrims were returning from Badrinath near Chamoli in Uttarakhand late Wednesday night.

Uttarakhand | One dead, two injured after a boulder fell over a car comprising pilgrims returning from Badrinath near Chamoli, late last night: Chamoli Police pic.twitter.com/sjJogWChRZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2022

-Heavy rain in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district inundates roads

Heavy rain in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand inundated roads on Wednesday.

Rudraprayag SP Ayush Agarwal, meanwhile, has said that all arrangements have been made, including identification of landslide-prone zones, adding that SDRF teams have also been deployed.

#WATCH Heavy rain lashed Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, leading upto inundated roads. Visuals from June 29 We have made all the arrangements including identification of landslide-prone zones. SDRF teams also deployed, said Rudraprayag SP Ayush Agarwal pic.twitter.com/6YOMMA0sQe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2022

As many as 2,675 villages in 79 revenue circles have been affected across the state, with 3,12,085 people having taken shelter in 569 relief camps. Cachar is the worst affected with 14.30 lakh people suffering, followed by Barpeta (5.49 lakh) and Nagaon (5.19 lakh).

Five embankments have been breached, while 177 roads and five bridges have been damaged. A total of 548 houses have been fully damaged, and 1,034 have been partially damaged due to the floods.

-Monsoon almost here for northern states, orange alert in Delhi for Thursday

Conditions are favourable for southwest monsoon to reach Delhi-NCR, parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday or by Friday, the IMD said, issuing an orange alert warning for moderate rainfall in the national capital for June 30. The maximum temperature will come down to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1, IMD said for Delhi.

IMD also said fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over Haryana-Chandigarh during June 29-July 1 and in Punjab on June 29 and 30. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh during the next five days, according to the forecast.

1 dead, 5 injured in Uttarakhand landslide

A woman from Maharashtra lost her life and five others sustained injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a landslide on Kedarnath road on Wednesday, an official said. The incident occurred near Sonprayag on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund National Highway around 3 pm, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

There were 11 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident and they were returning from Kedarnath, he said. The vehicle was engaged in Sonprayag-Gaurikund shuttle service and was hit by huge boulders and debris that suddenly came down from a hillock near Munkatiya, he said.

Uttarakhand | One woman died while 10 people were injured as rock boulders & debris fell on their vehicle due to heavy rains near Munkatiya in Sonprayag. They were coming from Gaurikund when the incident happened. SDRF team and police carried out rescue operation: SDRF pic.twitter.com/R9L27Uom0e — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 29, 2022

The woman from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar was identified as Pushpa Mohan Bhonsle (62). She died on the spot, the official said. On receiving information about the incident, police and State Disaster Response Force personnel reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations, Rajwar said.

Uttarakhand was lashed by rain on Wednesday leading to landslides at several places in the state.

