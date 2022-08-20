Weather News Updates: Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Dehradun; Deep Depression Brings Heavy Rain in Odisha, No Cyclone Alert

Monsoon mayhem continues to wreak havoc in parts of the country and Odisha continues to be among the worst affected. The depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression bringing rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal according to the IMD which rejected the possibility of a cyclone for now.

“There is no possibility of a cyclone this time. We have never said that the system will take the shape of a cyclone,” IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra told PTI. According to the IMD, North Odisha is set to receive the maximum rainfall while rain intensity is set to increase in western districts as well. The IMD had also issued a Red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rain, for Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts among several areas of Odisha.

#WATCH | Normal life affected due to grim flood situation in Odisha; visuals from Delanga, Puri pic.twitter.com/6gFIq2VSkD — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The depression over the Bay of Bengal impacted parts of Jharkhand with the Ranchi Meteorological Centre issuing a red alert for parts of the state, where heavy rainfall is expected to continue in many parts of the state today. Red alert has been issued for Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts, according to officials, who predicted heavy to very heavy rain in some districts in west and central Jharkhand as well.

The Meteorological Department also predicted a fresh round of heavy rains for parts of Rajasthan starting this weekend after a new pressure system was formed along the coast of Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh. According to the MET department, the new weather system is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression and move in a west-northwest direction through Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the next one or two days. Parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD also predicts that there would be an increase in rain activities in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division over the weekend.

Uttarakhand | SDRF teams engage in rescue operation in Sarkhet village, Raipur block in Dehradun where an incident of cloudburst was reported at 2:45am today pic.twitter.com/uH7etNKmSw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

Heavy rain also lashed parts of Uttarakhand with an incident of cloudburst reported in Raipur block in Dehradun district. SDRF team were immediately rushed to spot and everyone stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby, according to the SDRF.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Flash-flood-like situation due to incessant torrential rainfall at Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/Q43inmiVht — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district schools were ordered to remain shut today due to incessant rain.

Himachal Pradesh | Visuals from Dharamshala where a landslide occurred, yesterday (19.08) https://t.co/wHAvBhhZ7r pic.twitter.com/tcCeI4g6OH — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

“In view of incessant rain in Mandi for the past more than two days and weather forecast of heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, it has been decided that all government and private educational institutions (except colleges and ITI) were ordered to remain closed on August 20 according to an order issued on Friday evening.

#WATCH | J&K: Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district pic.twitter.com/NhgxNjbV9x — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

In Jammu and Kashmir, the yatra to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following heavy rain. The Chief Executive Officer of Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage.

(With inputs from PTI)

