Weather News Updates: Army Launches Rescue Ops in Assam as Heavy Rainfall Continues; Fresh Heatwave Spell in Northwest India

Weather News LIVE Updates: As floodwaters entered fresh areas of Assam, the number of affected people has doubled to over four lakh since the previous day, while three more persons died due to the calamity taking the toll to eight, a government bulletin said on Tuesday. Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. Landslides wreaked havoc in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, also snapping road connectivity in many areas.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said the number of affected people has reached 4,03,352 across 26 districts from 1,97,248 in 20 districts on Monday. Cachar is the worst-hit district with 96,697 affected people while 88,420 and 58,975 people are reeling under the deluge respectively.

Delhiites are expected to get relief from the scorching heat for the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fall in temperature the next three to four days starting Monday. The maximum temperature on Sunday reached 49 degrees Celsius in many parts of the national capital as a tormenting heatwave swept through North India.

Meanwhile, hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places. Gurugram in Haryana was the hottest place with a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Here are the latest weather updates:

• An official in Agartala told PTI that the Tripura government is readying a contingency plan for supply of essential items by road from Assam as restoration of railway network affected by landslides in the neighbouring state will take at least two months. As of now, Tripura has “no shortage” of essential items and fuel but if the suspension of train services continues for a long time, it will impact the normal supply to the state, food and civil supplies department additional secretary Tapan Kumar Das said.

• Heavy downpour in Karnataka’s Bengaluru triggers waterlogging.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A heavy downpour triggers severe waterlogging in var̥ious parts of Bengaluru. Visuals from Nagarbhavi 2nd Stage, New BEL Road, & Silk Board junction pic.twitter.com/s0nkkRXQMn — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

• The Air Force has been asked to airdrop most essential supplies to Dima Hasao from Wednesday, as per an official statement on the decision of a high-level meeting.

• Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister takes stock of NH-7 road blocked after heavy rains.

Assam Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan visited & inspected the Maibang Tunnel on NH-27 which was blocked with siltation after heavy rains (17.05) pic.twitter.com/PSacETkf2y — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

• In Punjab, Bathinda sizzled at 43.4 degrees Celsius and Amritsar recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana and at 39.6 degrees Celsius in Patiala.

• The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Guwahati, has issued a warning for very heavy rainfall in Assam till Wednesday, and widespread rain across the state for the next five days.

• Assam death toll has increased to eight, including five killed in landslides.

Roads from Itanagar to Gohpur in Assam and to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district via Potin were blocked due to mud slips. Landslides were also reported from Karsingsa block point along the Itanagar-Banderdewa NH-415, Itanagar Gompa and RWD Colony here, officials said

• Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam of all assistance from the Central government even as the state administration has been pursuing measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the affected areas and restore communication channels.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.