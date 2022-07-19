A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

The cloudburst occurred on Monday evening in Chango and Shalkhar villages around 7 pm on Monday damaging a small bridge, a crematorium, and several orchards, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

With the canals overflowing, muddy water entered several houses and fields in Shalakhar and adjoining villages, officials added. Mokhta said the final estimate of loss in both the villages will be done after getting field reports.

Meanwhile, flood-like situation prevailed in at several districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat where rivers are in spate due to heavy rains. The overall death toll in related incidents since June 1 rose to 105 in Maharashtra, while in Gujarat, 83 people have so far lost their lives in rain-related incidents, as per the available information.

Going to the South, the weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for some north and central Kerala districts till Friday, July 22. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad are some of the districts on alert.

TRACK LATEST WEATHER UPDATES HERE:

IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In UP From Today

Compared to it’s western counterparts, rainfall has been minimal in the eastern part of India. States like Uttar Pradesh. With barely 77.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 15, have seen a “large deficient” but the IMD has warned that it is likely to receive extreme rains from July 19.

As per the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttar Pradesh was the only state that received 77.3 mm of rainfall, 65% lesser than expected for this duration (220 mm). According to the weather department, a rainfall deficit lower than 60% to 99% is considered a “large deficient”.

Rescue Operations Still On In Maharashtra’s Wardha

A total of 102 people lost their lives since June 1 in Maharashtra due to heavy rains and flood-related incidents, as per the State Disaster Situation Report Index report released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, incessant rains in the Wardha district of Maharashtra continued to affect daily lives as the rescue operations are still on. Wardha is among the 30 districts to be several affected by rain in the state including Pune, Yavatmal, Satara, Jalgaon, etc.

An orange alert was issued for Gadchiroli and Gondia districts by the weather department for ‘heavy to very heavy’ rains in isolated places.

Excess rainfall in western India compared to the eastern part of the country has also led to cloudbursts and the overflowing of dams in certain parts.

Yellow Alert For Kerala Districts Till Friday

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for some north and central Kerala districts till Friday, 22nd July. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad are some of the districts on alert.

According to the 24-hour rainfall data recorded on Monday morning, Vaikom recorded the highest rainfall at 6cm while Kakkayam and Konni each received 5cm. The state has recorded a total of 883.6mm of rain from June 1 to July 18 against the normal rainfall of 1043.8mm

Meanwhile, several houses were badly damaged in the coastal areas of Ponnani in Malappuram district thanks to a high tide.

Kerala | High tide wrecks havoc as it leaves several houses badly damaged in the coastal areas of Ponnani in Malappuram district pic.twitter.com/YAUbS1ZnWf — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

60,000 Cusecs Of Water Released From Ukai Dam In Gujarat

At least 60,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Ukai dam which has been built across the Tapi river in Gujarat’s Tapi district as the region witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days, ANI reported.

Incessant rainfall for the past few days has affected many districts of Gujarat.

Earlier on Friday, the Navsari district has also been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river. The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Gujarat: 60,000 cusecs of water released from Ukai dam which's built across Tapi river in Tapi district as the region witnessed heavy rainfall in the past few days (18.07) pic.twitter.com/5y2ltAVVel — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

Odisha Overcomes Monsoon Rain Deficit Says IMD

Torrential downpour in several parts of Odisha due to a low-pressure area over its coast has helped the state overcome the deficit in rainfall during this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department said.

The seasonal cumulative rainfall between June 1 to July 14 was 341 mm against the average value of 345.5 mm, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said During the period, six districts received excess showers, while 17 others received normal rainfall.

“Now we can say that rainfall across Odisha is normal and there is no deficit. Rainfall will continue till July 17,” H R Biswas, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, told PTI.

