Weather Office Issues Warning for Heavy Rains in Rajasthan

The meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy rains in many districts of the state for September 9 and 10. According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the low-pressure area has formed over Orissa and the surrounding area.

The Monsoon Trough Line is also passing through its normal position, weather officials said. Due to its effect, monsoon will be active in most parts of the state in the coming days and heavy rain is expected at isolated places in the districts of Udaipur, Jodhpur and Kota divisions.

The districts where heavy to very heavy rain is likely, include Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur and Chittorgarh, officials said. Another new low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around September 11, they said.

During the last 24 hours, 10 cm rain was recorded in Gogunda in Udaipur; 5 cm each in Jodhpur's Shergarh, Makrana of Nagaur, Dhorimanna of Barmer; and 4 cm in Badesar of Chittorgarh, they added. Various places recorded 1 to 3 cm rainfall.

Till Tuesday evening, there was light rain in many districts including Jodhpur, Churu, Dholpur and Bundi in the state. Maximum temperature was recorded in Bikaner district in the state at 40 degrees Celsius.

In most parts, the maximum temperature was recorded in the range of 39.4 degrees Celsius to 33.2 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature was recorded in the range of 24.2 degrees Celsius to 28.8 degrees Celsius.

