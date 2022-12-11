CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AssemblyElections#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#WorldCupPointsTable
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Weather, Pollution LIVE: Haze in Delhi as AQI Remains 'Very Poor', Mumbai Awaits Unseasonal Rain for Better Air; B'luru Yellow Alert Due to 'Mandous'

Live now

Weather, Pollution LIVE: Haze in Delhi as AQI Remains 'Very Poor', Mumbai Awaits Unseasonal Rain for Better Air; B'luru Yellow Alert Due to 'Mandous'

Weather LIVE Updates: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu, and south interior Karnataka on Saturday.

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 08:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Aftermath of Cyclone Mandous at Chennai's Marina beach (PTI Photo)

Weather, Pollution LIVE Updates: Cyclone Mandous brought with it widespread destruction killing at least 4 people in Tamil Nadu, according to top state officials. Heavy rain and strong winds hit several districts damaging property and Read More

Dec 11, 2022 08:05 IST

Yellow Alert for Bengaluru, Other Parts of Karnataka

 

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru for Sunday. The Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar and Mysuru districts of Karnataka have also been issued yellow alerts for the same day.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru received 12 mm of rainfall on Saturday. Rainfall occurred also at a few other places over south-interior Karnataka and at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka, per Indian Express.

Dec 11, 2022 07:59 IST

Chennai, Parts of Tamil Nadu Braces for More Rain till December 12: Reports

According to the IMD, heavy rains to continue in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday as well in view of the weakening of Cyclone Mandous. Officials say the the state will be hit by thunderstorms for the next 48 hours and the rain is likely to gradually decrease from December 12, reports Times of India.

Dec 11, 2022 07:56 IST

Delhi AQI at 'Very Poor' Category

Dec 11, 2022 07:35 IST

Cyclone Mandous Effect: Unseasonal Rain Expected in Parts of Maharashtra

IMD’s regional met centre in Mumbai has predicted thunderstorms and lightning over Coastal Maharashtra, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha from Sunday to Tuesday (December 11-13) and Marathwada on Sunday and Monday (December 11-12).

Mumbai, the state capital, may witness light drizzles and thundershowers early next week. However, the IMD officials have clarified that this forecast may vary based on how Cyclone Mandous’ moves, according to weather.com.

Dec 11, 2022 07:32 IST

Cyclone Mandous Impact in Karnataka: Rains and Cloudy Skies in Bengaluru and Neighbouring Districts

Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since Saturday morning.

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Dec 11, 2022 07:30 IST

Cyclone Mandous: 4 Dead, Houses Washed Away, Streets Waterlogged in Tamil Nadu | 10 Points

Cyclonic storm Mandous may have weakened into a deep depression but the impact it left while making landfall was havoc. So far, four people have lost their lives while several cars were damaged due to a wall collapse in Tamil Nadu. READ MORE

Dec 11, 2022 07:30 IST

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: Heavy Rains in Southern AP

Heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday after cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the temple, closed some routes to Tirumala due to apprehension of landslides.

Water level in lakes and ponds in and around Tirupati reached the maximum level due to the downpour.

Read more

causing power outages.

Cyclone Mandous, which made landfall late Friday night, damaged 185 houses and huts, according to the Tamil Nadu chief minister, MK Stalin. The storm also uprooted hundreds of trees in the state capital Chennai. Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps, Stalin said.

According to the IMD, heavy rains to continue in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday as well in view of the weakening of Cyclone Mandous. Officials say the the state will be hit by thunderstorms for the next 48 hours and the rain is likely to gradually decrease from December 12, reports Times of India.

The cyclone impact was also seen in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh where heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of the state early on Saturday after cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release from the state government, 20.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in Annamaiya district, 22 mm in Chittoor, 10.1 mm in Prakasam, 23.4 mm in SPSR Nellore district, 2.4 mm in Tirupati district and 13.2 mm in YSR Kadapa district from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the deep depression over north Tamil Nadu weakened into a depression and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. about 30 km south-southwest of Vellore and 120 km east-northeast of Krishnagiri. It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and gradually weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu, and south interior Karnataka on Saturday.

Meanwhile Mumbai has seen a dip in air quality with its AQI dipping below Delhi’s this week. Mumbai’s AQI stands in the ‘poor’ category, but the pull effect of Cyclone Mandous is likely to bring unseasonal rainfall in parts of Maharashtra that could bring much needed relief.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News