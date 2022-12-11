Weather, Pollution LIVE: Haze in Delhi as AQI Remains 'Very Poor', Mumbai Awaits Unseasonal Rain for Better Air; B'luru Yellow Alert Due to 'Mandous'

Read more

causing power outages.

Cyclone Mandous, which made landfall late Friday night, damaged 185 houses and huts, according to the Tamil Nadu chief minister, MK Stalin. The storm also uprooted hundreds of trees in the state capital Chennai. Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps, Stalin said.

According to the IMD, heavy rains to continue in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday as well in view of the weakening of Cyclone Mandous. Officials say the the state will be hit by thunderstorms for the next 48 hours and the rain is likely to gradually decrease from December 12, reports Times of India.

The cyclone impact was also seen in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh where heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of the state early on Saturday after cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release from the state government, 20.5 mm of rainfall was recorded in Annamaiya district, 22 mm in Chittoor, 10.1 mm in Prakasam, 23.4 mm in SPSR Nellore district, 2.4 mm in Tirupati district and 13.2 mm in YSR Kadapa district from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the deep depression over north Tamil Nadu weakened into a depression and lay centred at 11.30 a.m. about 30 km south-southwest of Vellore and 120 km east-northeast of Krishnagiri. It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and gradually weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Rayalaseema, north Tamil Nadu, and south interior Karnataka on Saturday.

Meanwhile Mumbai has seen a dip in air quality with its AQI dipping below Delhi’s this week. Mumbai’s AQI stands in the ‘poor’ category, but the pull effect of Cyclone Mandous is likely to bring unseasonal rainfall in parts of Maharashtra that could bring much needed relief.

