Weather Update: At Least 10 Killed Rajasthan as Heavy Rains Cause Havoc; Hyderabad Streets Turn into Lakes

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has wreaked multiple states across India, including Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir among others, causing floods, closure of schools and mud slides.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall created flood-like situations in Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan, inundating roads and railway tracks on Tuesday. Four children drowned in a pit filled with rain water in Jodhpur, police said. Besides, at least six people died in Jaipur in the last two days due heavy rainfall.

In Telangana’s Hyderabad, streets in several areas turned into lakes and cellars in many apartment buildings were flooded, damaging vehicles.

Residential areas on the outskirts, especially those adjacent to lakes, continue to suffer because of severe water stagnation caused by the second heavy spell on Monday night that occurred in the last three days.

People in low-lying areas spent a sleepless night. Residents in Saroornagar, Kodandaram Nagar and some other colonies faced severe hardships due to overflowing drains and lakes.

Rainfall Forecast

The IMD predicted heavy rains are possible over East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka.

Widespread rain with thunderstorms is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and coastal Karnataka.

Meanwhile, fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Interior Karnataka.

Scattered rain with thunderstorms has been forecast over Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

Rajasthan

Heavy to very heavy rainfall created flood-like situations in Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan, inundating roads and railway tracks on Tuesday.

Four children drowned in a pit filled with rain water in Jodhpur, police said. Due to the inclement weather, the northern western railway (NWR) cancelled seven trains, partially cancelled six trains and diverted two others.

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Jodhpur as water was seen gushing through the streets making parked cars float in some areas. The traffic came to a standstill due to waterlogging reported at many places and schools were closed.

In fact, torrential rain in the city which started from 7 p.m. on Monday continued for five hours due to which roads were waterlogged and over 30 colonies were flooded with water.

Looking at the flood-like situation in the city, district collector Himanshu Gupta ordered the closure of the schools, both government and private.

At the same time, the administration cancelled two trains due to water overflowing the tracks.

It was being said that this was Jodhpur’s first heavy rain in the last 22 days of the monsoon season. It has rained 118mm since Monday evening till 8 a.m. Tuesday. Several areas reported power outages.

Commuters had to face a harrowing time due to waterlogging at the Jodhpur railway station.

Rajasthan has been witnessing heavy rainfall since the start of the week.

Bhilwara recorded the highest 205mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, which was followed by Chittaurgarh with 179 mm rain and Jodhpur with 111mm.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas in B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Accompanied by ministers, local MLAs and other leaders, he called on those affected by the Godavari floods.

The chief minister interacted with the flood victims and enquired with the officers about the relief measures undertaken.

Continuing his visit amid rains, the chief minister sailed in a boat and travelled in a tractor to tour the affected island villages.

Jagan Mohan Reddy visited G. Pedapudi village in P. Gannavaram mandal (block). He consoled the flood victims and assured them that the government would extend all possible help.

The chief minister visited Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem areas to interact with the victims and oversee the relief measures.

Jagan Reddy enquired from the victims about the facilities in relief camps. He also asked them about the response from local officials in attending to their problems.

After the tour, he would review the rescue operations with the officials of the Godavari region at Rajahmundry R&B Guest House.

Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rains in the Amarnath shrine area triggered flash floods on Tuesday and security forces evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety, officials said.

Police sources said heavy rains occurred in Amarnath shrine area in the afternoon.

“Alert security forces deployed in the area swung into action immediately and evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety,” a source said.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed at Mehaar Ramban due to shooting of stones and mud slushes after heavy rains lashed the region.

The Amarnath yatra comprising around 1,147 pilgrims halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas due to the highway block.

Telangana

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Hyderabad, inundating low-lying areas and throwing vehicular traffic out of gear.

Visuals from different parts of the city showed severe inundation in low lying areas partially submerging vehicles and makeshift homes. Chief Minister KCR, who is currently in Delhi, has asked all district officials to be vigilant and move people at risk areas to relief camps.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were working to drain out water from inundated areas.

GHMC officials said heavy rainfall of over 9 cm was recorded in some parts of the city.

Water was overflowing the Moosarambagh causeway across Musi river. Vehicular traffic also came to a halt under Malakpet bridge.

Musi is in spate as the twin reservoirs across the river continue to receive massive inflows from upstream. Flood water is being released from both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

