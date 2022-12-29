Weather Updates: Parts of North India Get Slight Relief from Biting Cold, Fog Continues to Play Spoilsport

Days after witnessing a cold wave, chilly weather conditions abated in north India, including Delhi, on Thursday, though the sun was blotted out in large swathes of the region by fog, affecting rail, road and air movements.

As many as 100 flights were disrupted in Delhi alone as a thick layer of fog prevailed over the region on Wednesday. Fourteen trains to Delhi were also reported to be late due to dense to very dense fog in other areas, a Railways spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold wave conditions prevailed in many pockets of Punjab and in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, south Haryana and north Rajasthan.

Rajasthan’s Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius over the plains of the country, while Sikar (Fatehpur) came in second place with 0.8 degrees.

Many places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, East Rajasthan, a few places over West Rajasthan and some isolated places over Uttarakhand also recorded below-normal temperatures (-3.1°C to -5.1°C ), the weather agency said in its latest bulletin.

The relief from the biting cold is predicted to be short-lived as the cold condition over north India are likely to resume from December 31.

According to Senior Scientist of IMD, RK Jenamani, fresh cold wave conditions shall prevail again from December 31 to January 1, 2023.

As per IMD’s latest forecast, dense fog is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Thursday and Friday.

“Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab on Thursday, in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and north Rajasthan January 1 and 2," the weather agency said.

Cold day conditions are also very likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on December 31 and January 1, it added.

