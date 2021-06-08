Weather Update: South Bengal To Witness Heavy Rainfall From June 10-14

Major parts of South Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall over the next few days due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Centre here said. The centre has issued the warning of heavy rainfall in South Bengal from Thursday to Sunday (June 10-14).

On Monday, different districts of South Bengal witnessed rainfall all day and at least 26 people were killed in lightning strikes in Hooghly, East Midnapore, Murshidabad, Howrah, Purulia, Bankura, South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

The four-day rain forecast in South Bengal has come at a time when the people living in various areas of these districts have not yet fully recovered from the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas.

According to the weather forecast agency, during these four days, the rains will continue in the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata. The Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata said that heavy rain is likely to occur due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal before the onset of the monsoon. The rainfall in the coming days could lead to further deterioration of the situation following Cyclone Yaas.

The state government has asked the city commissioner of Kolkata and all the district magistrates (DMs) of the state to deal with possible emergency situations. DMs have been asked to bring back the fishermen who have gone to sea and make arrangements to keep the residents of the coastal areas in safe places.

On Monday, thunderstorms were witnessed in various districts of South Bengal. The situation worsened on Monday evening after thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds occurred.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled with the families of those killed. He also approved an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

