Day Before New Year's Eve, Mercury Dips Further in North India; Dense Fog, Rains Add to Winter Chill

A day before New Year’s eve, the weather in north India, especially Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, has witnessed a sudden dip in temperature, leading to dense fog and drop in visibility.

Around 5:30 am on Thursday, dense fog at isolated pockets was reported over Uttar Pradesh and shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets over Delhi, east Bihar, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and south-interior Karnataka.

Visibility dropped below 50 metres in UP’s Bareilly and Lucknow, below 200 in UP’s Prayagraj, MP’s Gwalior and Bhopal, and below 500 in Delhi’s Safdarjung, Kota, Bhagalpur, Sagar, Jabalpur and Bangalore.

The IMD classifies fog to be “dense” when visibility drops below 200 metres, while it is classified as “very dense” when it drops below 50 metres. Visibility between 200 and 500 metres is “moderate” while between 500 and 1,000 metres is “shallow” fog.

Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under winter chill for the last three to four days with rains lashing the area, prompting district authorities to shut schools. According to the meteorological department, the state will continue to see reduced temperatures till next week. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Varanasi, while the minimum temperature in Banda was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius.

There is no hope of respite from the severe cold in the coming few days. The rain will further increase the cold, the weathermen said.

Due to increased moisture in Delhi’s air after Tuesday’s light rain, the capital’s air quality improved to “poor” with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording a reading of 267 — down from Tuesday’s reading of 305 (very poor).

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday – one degree above normal– while the maximum was 21.2 degrees, also one degree above normal for this time of the season.

