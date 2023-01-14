Weather Updates: Severe Cold Wave to Return to North India; Rare Snow in Kerala's Munnar

The national capital braces for a fresh spell of very dense fog starting today and is expected to go on until January 17. This even as the western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Severe Cold Wave Predictions

Additionally, a fresh spell of cold wave is expected in northwest India next week that would bring the mercury down by three to five degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday, per PTI.

Parts of the north reeled under a cold wave over the past week with temperatures dipping to as low as 1.9 degree Celsius. The national capital recorded a cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data. Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes were opened for homeless people.

In Rajasthan, Fatehpur in Sikar and Churu recorded minimum temperatures of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius on January 5.

States Extend Winter Vacation for Schools

The state governments of Haryana and Chandigarh issued a notice extending winter breaks in school till 21st January. In Chandigarh, holidays will go on till Jan 21 for classes up to std 8. Schools will continue as per previous instructions for classes 9 to 12.

In Haryana, winter holidays were extended in all schools both govt and private till 21st January and regular classes will resume on 23rd January 2023.

Rare Snow in Kerala’s Munnar

Kerala’s Munnar — the ‘Kashmir’ of South India experienced snow bringing an influx of tourists. Temperatures have been falling in and around Munnar, a popular hill station in Idukki district located around 1,600 metres above sea level.

“Areas like Pampadamshola, Vattavada received ‘snow’ and tourists are making a bee line to Munnar. Temperatures in certain areas here have fallen to zero degree starting January. Earlier, the coldest month used to be December, but not any more," a local told IANS.

Heavy Snow Continues in Kashmir

The higher reaches of Kashmir continued to receive snowfall as the night temperature dropped below freezing point across the Valley, reports PTI quoting officials.

Snowfall continued in Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other higher reaches of Kashmir. The officials said many areas in the plains of Kashmir received intermittent light rain.

Highways in parts of J&K were closed for traffic and there were delays in flight operations at Srinagar airport here due to low visibility.

(With agency inputs)

