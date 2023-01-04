Weather Updates: Trains Delayed, Flights Diverted as Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi; Cold Wave To Remain Till Weekend

As shallow fog wrapped parts of Delhi, reducing visibility and affecting vehicular movement, the weather department said cold wave was also likely to return around weekend.

A layer of dense to very dense fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country affected rail and air traffic.

On Tuesday. at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to the foggy weather, a Railways spokesperson said.

An official at the international airport here said five flights were diverted to Jaipur on Monday night due to bad weather in Delhi.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Moderate to dense fog is predicted in Delhi for on Wednesday. Coldwave conditions are set to return on the weekend and the mercury may drop to 4℃.

Coldwave To Continue Till Weekend

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions were very likely to continue over northwest India during the next four to five days.

“Coldwave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days" and the intensity will decrease thereafter, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded under ‘very poor’ category at 384 at 11am.

