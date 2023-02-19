Several states across the country reported a rise in mercury levels with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting an increase in night temperatures in the coming days.

Minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2-3 degree Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India including Maharashtra over the next four-five days, according to the MeT deparment.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.7 °C, a notch above the season’s average, according to the IMD. Maximum temperature topped 31°C.

Bhuj city in Gujarat’s Kutch district recorded the highest temperature for the month of February in 71 years at 40.3°C, according to the IMD.

The weather in Rajasthan too saw a change as ttemperaturesincreased up to 10°C above normal with Barmer being the hottest at 37.6 °C, a MeT department spokesperson told PTI on Saturday.

According to the MeT department, the temperature in the state has risen due to the development of an anti-cyclonic system over the North Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat region.

Meanwhile, Minimum temperature settles above normal in most parts of Punjab, Haryana.

Shimla on Friday experienced February’s warmest night with the minimum temperature at 14.4°C, eleven degrees above normal, the Met department said. The minimum temperatures in major cities of the neighbouring states of Himachal were also lower than Shimla.

Goa’s capital city Panaji on Thursday recorded the second highest temperature in ten years at 38.2 °C, the IMD said. The city recorded a temperature of 38.7 °C on March 6, 2013, the IMD said.

(With PTI inputs)

