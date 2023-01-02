Weather Updates: Foggy Morning in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Punjab; Cold Wave to Grip North India in First Week of Jan

Weather Updates: Dense morning fog is highly likely to grip isolated parts of north and northwest India, including Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana among other areas over the next two days, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) report said on Sunday. Apart from foggy mornings, cold wave conditions returned to large parts of northwest India with the onset of the New Year, and are set to stay for the first week of January.

Isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and western Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience cold wave conditions till Tuesday. Earlier, the weather department had confirmed that temperature would go as low as 4°C by January 2. Dense fog and cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi from January 1 to 5, an IMD report had said.

In January and December, fog is common due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains. The cold winter conditions lead to the condensation of moisture and the formation of tiny liquid droplets that hang in the air.

Minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over northwest and adjoining central India till Tuesday, IMD said. Under its influence, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely over the northern parts of Rajasthan as well.

A look at key weather updates in parts of India:

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 5.5 Deg Celsius on New Year

On January 1, the national capital recorded the minimum temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, an IMD bulletin said. It recorded a maximum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The IMD has forecast ‘dense’ fog in Delhi on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle around 6 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

Dense Fog Conditions Reduce Visibility, to Continue Over Next 4 Days

‘Dense’ to ‘very dense’ fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over the plains of northwest India during the next four days. Visibility in Ambala, Dehradun, Bareilly, and Varanasi dropped to 25 metres at 5:30 am. In Chandigarh, Patiala, Bahraich, Gaya, Purnea, Kailashahar and Agartala, it was 50 metres, IMD officials said on Sunday.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’.

Winter Holidays Extended in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

With dense fog and cold wave conditions predicted in Punjab, the state government on Sunday announced that schools will remain closed for winter holidays till January 8, instead of January 2, as was said earlier. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday said temperatures will be normal over Haryana and Punjab.

Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh like Sitapur and Gorakhpur also extended winter holidays in schools. In Sitapur, holisays were extended for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in view of severe cold and excessive fog.

In Gorakhpur, the District Magistrate announced closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class VIII for two days on January 2, 2023 and January 3, 2023, in view of cold wave.

(With PTI, ANI Inputs)

