Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert in TN’s Nilgris, Coimbatore; Light Showers Likely in Mumbai Amid Ganeshotsav

The Tamil Nadu regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the districts of Niligris and Coimbatore on Thursday and Friday. The agency also predicted light to moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday and Friday.

Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours. The weather department predicted squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 km per hour over Camorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast.

Fisherfolk have been warned to not venture into the seas during the period mentioned above.

Rain alert in Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, and Tiruchi on Thursday and Friday. Chennai district is also expected to receive isolated showers during the day.

With the Mettur reservoir being opened, water has gushed into many low-lying areas in Erode district including residences leading to the shifting of the inhabitants of these houses to relief camps opened in the district.

More than 500 people are staying in relief camps spread across the district, the administration said.

Light rain in Mumbai

Mumbai will see light rains amid the 10-day Ganesh Utsav celebrations, the BMC said. The IMD said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is expected in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli on September 1 and 2.

The weather department said from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1615.5 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2097.8 mm.

Rain deficit in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is now facing a 44 per cent rain deficit despite heavy showers in some parts of the state.

The main reason, according to officials, is the absence of a typical monsoon spell in which overcast skies with intermittent rains occur for two-three days at a stretch.

Normally, a couple of such spells happen twice in each of the four monsoon months, but this time scattered rains with shorter duration of spells have been witnessed so far.

However, meteorologists are hopeful of sufficient rain in September, which may not cover the entire deficit, but would narrow the gap between actual and normal rains by the end of the monsoon season which lasts in the state from June mid till October first week.

The IMD data has revealed that over 28 per cent of districts, mainly in the north and northeast India are rainfall deficient during the monsoon season so far.

