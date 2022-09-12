Weather Updates: Parts of Pune Inundated after Heavy Rainfall, ‘Orange’ Alert in Ghat Areas for 2 Days

Weather Updates: Heavy rains lashed Pune city and adjoining areas on Sunday, leaving 25 spots water-logged, an official said. Tree fall incidents took place in 10 places, though there were no reports of any person getting injured, he added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas over the next two days, the official added.

“Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T kawade Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed water logging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station and Yerwada. In Panchawati in Pashan, two vehicles were trapped after a tree fell. No one was injured in the incident,” a fire brigade official said.

Rain Alert in Telangana

After moderate rain in Hyderabad on Sunday, the IMD said northern and the central parts of Telangana are expected to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 24 hours.

Moderate rain in #Hyderabad today As per IMD, North Telangana and the central parts of the state are expected to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/lJ0Omg5Je4 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

Metrological Centre Hyderabad scientist Dharmaraju had said on Saturday that the North Telangana and the Central part of Telangana are going to get widespread rainfall activity in the next 48 hours. “We have also given an orange alert for districts and there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in one or two places.”

“Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem, Jagitial, Asifabad, Mancheriyal, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Peddapally and Mulugu are given orange alerts. The rest of the districts have been given a yellow alert. Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar are given orange alerts for the second day,” he said.

Rain Forecast Today

Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Marathwada on Monday and in Vidarbha and Odisha during till Tuesday.

As per IMD, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms/lightning is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during till Tuesday.

Uttarakhand is forecasted to receive heavy showers during the next 5 days.

The IMD, in a release said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and East Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Saurashtra & Kutch, Marathwada, Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe on September 12.”

Crops Spoiled in Maharashtra’s Latur

At least 100 hectares of kharif crops were damaged due to incessant rainfall that hit Maharashtra’s Latur district over the last four days, an official said on Sunday.

The district has been witnessing heavy rains that caused rivers and streams to swell and flood the farmlands, the official said. Two bridges were washed away, cutting off connectivity to Tagarkheda, Wanjarkheda, Savari-Jamga and Manejawalga villages in Nilanga tehsil, he said.

The road between Udgir-Ahmedpur on Bidar-Nanded highway was severely damaged, inconveniencing motorists, the official said. A 30-year-old man was swept away in flood waters on Shedol-Tupadi road on Saturday and his body was recovered after a search by the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team this morning, police said.

Rajasthan Sees Isolated Rainfall, 4 Die in Lightning Strikes

Four people were killed in lightning strikes in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district as light to heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern parts of the state during the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday. The deaths due to lightning were reported from Asnawar, Khanpur, Mandawar and Dangipura in the district on Saturday, they said.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum rain during this period was recorded at 8 cm in Jagpura of Banswara, 5 cm in Sangod of Kota, 5 cm in Aklera of Jhalawar, 5 cm in Nithuva of Dungarpur, 4 cm in Veja of Dungarpur, 4 cm in Peepalkhunt of Pratapgarh.

Many other parts of the state recorded rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 3 cm. After the weakening monsoon in Rajasthan for the last few days, the monsoon re-activated on Saturday evening. Rain coupled with strong winds started in many parts of the state. Many places in Tonk, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Chittorgarh districts recorded rain.

