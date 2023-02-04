CHANGE LANGUAGE
Weather Updates: Hot & Humid Days Back in Mumbai as Delhi Continues to Shiver in Cold
1-MIN READ

Weather Updates: Hot & Humid Days Back in Mumbai as Delhi Continues to Shiver in Cold

By: News Desk

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 08:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Experts have opined that the transition from winter to summer has already begun in Mumbai. (Credits: AFP)

Experts have opined that the transition from winter to summer has already begun in Mumbai. (Credits: AFP)

Weather Updates: Hot and humid weather conditions are back in Mumbai, while cold weather conditions continue to prevail in Delhi

Weather Updates: Hot and humid weather conditions are back as both day and night temperatures in the city stayed above normal. The India Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather conditions to stay for the next few days, as experts opined that the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions continue to prevail in Delhi with the minimum temperature likely to settle around 10 degree Celsius. The IMD said that the national capital will experience strong surface winds throughout the day, even as the mercury level is expected to see a slight improvement.

Residents in Uttar Pradesh have been shivering as severe cold conditions have reportedly returned. While people get slight relief in the mornings due to the sunlight, the effect of the winds at night bring down the temperature.

According to the meteorological department, the temperature will start rising after the effect of winds subsides. The IMD has also issued thunderstorm and rain warning for Saturday, February 4.

At the same time, an avalanche alert has been issued in four districts of Uttarakhand — Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi. The weather department said that there is a possibility of avalanche-like situation due to the effect of Western Disturbance. Snow storm warning has been issued in these districts for the next 24 hours. People have been prohibited from visiting the affected areas amid the changing weather.

Kashmir, which witnessed heavy snowfall in January end, may see light snowing in scattered places. A meteorological department official in Srinagar on Friday said that following the snowfall in 24 hours, mainly dry weather is expected for two weeks.

Read all the Latest India News here

