Weather Updates: Amid Orange Alert, Pleasant Morning in Mumbai, Thane After Overnight Rains; Red Warning for Guwahati as Over 70 Die in Assam

Weather Updates: Residents of Mumbai and Thane woke up to heavy rains that has been continuing since last night. The downpour on Tuesday comes amid the India Meteorological Department’s ‘orange alert’ to the two Maharashtra regions, indicating very heavy rainfall. The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning). The orange-colour coded warning for June 20-21 has been issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD added.

According to The Weather Channel, the off-shore trough in southern states, strong westerly winds along the west coast and another trough running from south Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh are all teaming up to induce isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Goa, as well as the Konkan coast during the next five days.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Assam due to the recent rains reportedly rose to 72 on Monday, while over 40 lakh people were adversely affected. In Meghalaya, 30 people reportedly died in flash floods and landslides in the last two months.

Here Are All the Latest Rain & Other Weather-related Updates:

• The IMD on Monday announced the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh.

• IMD official K S Hosalikar asked Maharashtra residents to take precautions. He tweeted an alert by the Mumbai weather department: “Nowcast warning at 2200 Hrs 20 Jun: Thunderstorm with lightning & light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nanded, Latur, Hingoli, Parbhani, O’bad in next 3-4 hrs. (sic)”

• According to the weather report issued by the IMD on June 17, Guwahati and its nearby areas are expected to experience very heavy rainfall today (June 21). This might lead to poor visibility due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion. Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads and uprooting of trees may increase the travel time.

