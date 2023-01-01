Weather Updates: New Year Likely to Begin With Fresh Cold Wave in North India, Dense Fog Conditions Predicted

Delhi woke up to a very cold morning on the first day of 2023 with limited visibility. While the minimum temperature had settled at 10.2°C on Saturday, the exact temperature for Sunday is yet to be known.

A cold wave is expected for parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying icy winds from the Himalayas will bring the minimum temperature down by three to five degrees Celsius in the plains of northwest India. “Dense fog is likely to continue over the region during the next 4-5 days. A fresh cold wave spell is likely to commence over northwest India from January 1," IMD said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, the weather department had confirmed that temperature would go as low as 4°C by January 2. The mercury was expected to drop to eight degrees Celsius on Saturday and further to four degrees Celsius by Monday (January 2). Dense fog and cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi from January 1 to 5, according to the IMD.

On Saturday, the relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 90 per cent, it said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies during the day with dense fog in the morning.

Visibility at Palam dropped down to 250 m for a short span of time during 1 am to 2 am and improved again becoming 800 m at 6 am. Visibility was less than 200 m at 5:30 am over Bhatinda, Chandigarh-50 m, Ambala-25 m, Bareilly-25 m, Lucknow-25 m, Varanasi-50 m, Patna-25 m, and Gaya-50 m, according to IMD. Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to double digits for the first time in 15 days on Friday, but the respite is predicted to end soon.

Last Day Of The Year Recorded 10.7°C

The Safdarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. It was also the highest minimum temperature this month.

With the western disturbance retreating by Saturday, cold wave and cold day conditions are predicted to wallop parts of Delhi in early January, meteorologists said.

The mercury will drop to 8 degrees Celsius on Saturday and further to 4 degrees Celsius by January 2. Dense fog and cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi from January 1 to 5, according to the meteorological department.

Mercury Drops in Parts of Rajasthan, Cold Wave Predicted

The minimum temperature dropped by two to four degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours in parts of Rajasthan, a MeT department spokesperson said. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Phalodi at 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday night.

According to the MeT department, dense fog was witnessed in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Saturday and the minimum temperature has dropped by two to four degrees Celsius at most places.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degree Celsius in the next 48 hours and a cold wave is likely to be witnessed in the state in the coming days, they said.

There is a possibility of dense fog at some places in the western and northern parts of the state for the next two days, they said.

