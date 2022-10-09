Weather Updates: Non-stop Rain Brings Mercury Down in Delhi-NCR, More Showers Expected; Yellow Alert in Parts of Maharashtra

Even as October marks the retreat of the monsoon season, several parts of the country have seen heavy showers with incessant rains bringing parts of Delhi to a standstill on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are likely to continue in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra as a yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rains was issued. An orange alert has been issued in other parts of the country, including Uttarakhand and UP.

Landslide in Uttarakhand

The Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road was closed on Sunday due to a landslide amid heavy rainfall in Champawat, Uttarakhand.

More Rains Predicted for Delhi-NCR

The IMD predicted more light to moderate rainfall for parts of Delhi-NCR, UP, and Haryana on Sunday morning.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, South-East Delhi and NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Chandpur, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2022

The capital woke up to waterlogged streets on Sunday.

Delhi wakes up to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall; visuals from East Vinod Nagar pic.twitter.com/todRTaJjls — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Incessant rains led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of Delhi on Saturday night, even as the showers cleared the air and brought down the temperature.

“All 12 stations in Delhi received rainfall today. Moderate rainfall to continue till tomorrow. No warning issued. Likely to reduce tomorrow, sky will remain cloudy. No significant rainfall from 10 Oct onwards, drizzling/light rain might happen,” RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD told ANI on Saturday.

Yellow Alert in Maharashtra, Mumbai Records Highest Rainfall in October

The IMD on Saturday issued a yellow alert for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next three to four days.

“Mostly for the entire of Maharashtra, there are expectations of thundershowers, associated with isolated heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm warning- yellow warning- given for parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and over Konkan, for the next 3-4 days,” IMD Mumbai Nitha TS, Scientist-C had told ANI.

Parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Saturday after heavy rains. The city on Saturday recorded 114 mm rainfall in 24 hours. Officials at IMD said that Saturday witnessed the highest rainfall recorded within a 24-hour span in October, the Indian Express reported.

4 Die in Rain-related Incidents in UP

Four people died in separate rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, according to the relief commissioner’s office. One death each was reported in Lakhimpur Kheri, Etah and Ambedkar Nagar in incidents caused by excessive rains. Another person died due to a lightning strike in Banda, it said, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, parts of Uttar Pradesh also saw waterlogging after heavy rains.

Uttar Pradesh | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mathura amid heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/t5M5rCvrHQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

Orange Alert in Some States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted the onset of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some states thereby issuing an orange alert for the 8th and 9th of October. The states include Uttarakhand, West UP, East UP, East Rajasthan and West MP & Gujarat on Saturday, stated RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

