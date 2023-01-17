Weather News: Cold Wave Over Northwest India Likely to Subside From Jan 19; Mumbai's AQI Worse Than Delhi

Weather News Updates: The India Meteorological Department has said that the cold wave over northwest India is likely to decrease in intensity from January 19. This comes as two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on 18 January and another on 20 January, IMD said.

Under its influence, light/moderate/isolated/scattered rainfall now falls very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand likely during 18-20 January 2023.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to fall further by about 2 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India till January 17 morning while no significant change till January 18 and rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius during January 19-21.

Meanwhile, Delhi continued to shiver as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degree and 1.4 degree Celsius respectively on Monday.

TRACK LATEST WEATHER UPDATES HERE:

Cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi till 18 January and after that in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan on 19 January. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during 17-19 January; over Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch on January 17-18, 2023.

At 306, Mumbai’s AQI is Worse Than Delhi

A day ahead of the Mumbai Marathon, Mumbai’s air quality plunged into the very poor category to 322 on Friday, nearing that of Delhi’s 326.

A record dip in temperature has seen Mumbai surpass Delhi in air pollution. On Monday, Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) was very poor at 306 against Delhi’s 242.

The Temperature in Haryana’s Hisar Drops Lower Than in Shimla

With people in Haryana reeling under a cold wave over the past few days, the minimum temperature in Hisar, at 0.8 degrees Celsius, has been found to be lesser than that of Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla, which recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday night according to data from the India Meteorological Department.

15 Trains Delayed Due to Fog: Northern Indian Railways

15 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/97iaxqcB6q— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

Ground Frost Conditions in Punjab, Haryana

Ground frost conditions in isolated places are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh on January 17 and 18.

Read all the Latest India News here