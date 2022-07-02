Weather Updates: Death Toll in Manipur Landslide Rises to 24; Another Earthfall Reported in Marangching Village

Another landslide hit Marangching village in Manipur on Saturday at around 12 pm. The area has been receiving continuous rains. Meanwhile, the toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Marangching village in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 24 on Saturday with 38 people still missing.

Delhi on Friday received its first spell of monsoon on Thursday bringing the capital’s maximum temperature to 29.4 degrees, the lowest in four months.

The southwest monsoon has advanced into Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. The southwest monsoon usually arrives in Delhi on June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Mumbai is also likely to receive “very heavy to extremely heavy” showers in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

Here are the latest weather updates from across the country:

Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire country six days before the normal date, as parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat received their first seasonal rains on Friday. The Monsoon had set over Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

More teams were deployed at the site in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations. So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued. Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered, he said.

The India Meteorological Department said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Rajasthan on Saturday. So far, the Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire country today against the normal date of July 8 (6 days before normal date of covering entire India)

The IMD on Friday predicted “moderate to heavy rainfall” for Mumbai city and its suburbs and the possibility of “very heavy to extremely heavy” showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours. As per the official data, the island city received 179.13 mm rain in 24 hours till 8 am, followed by 140.58 mm in the western suburbs and 109.06 mm in the eastern suburbs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) G-North ward, which includes Dadar, Dharavi, Mahim and Matunga, received the highest 238 mm rain, while G-South ward, with Worli and Lower Parel, got 208 mm rainfall, a civic official said. The IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, besides the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for the next 24 hours from 8 am. The Central Railway has claimed that the suburban services were running as per schedule.

Rains lashed most parts of Rajasthan on Friday which brought much respite from the mercury. Two people died due to thunder lightning in the Kunwaria police station area of Rajsamand. Police said Kaluram (27) and Kantilal (38), who took shelter at a tea stall to avoid rain on Kuraj Road, died after thunder and lightning struck the area.

Very heavy rains lashed parts of Anand, Surat and Rajkot in Gujarat on Friday, leaving two people dead, flooding low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear, officials said. The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rainfall for most parts of the state for the next five days, with heavy to very heavy showers in some isolated pockets during this period.

The IMD has said that the monsoon is likely to cover the entire country by July 6 even as it is yet to arrive in parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

IMD director-general M Mohapatra said the monsoon has entered a good phase. “Over the past few days, rainfall has improved over the country, and now for the next week, we expect very good rainfall activity over entire northwest India, central India, entire Indo-Gangetic plains, and west coast.”

According to the IMD official, the rainfall deficiency will be covered and on July 1, the monsoon will advance further to the entire Haryana and Punjab.

