Weather Updates: Dense Fog in Delhi, Punjab & UP Delays Trains, Diverts Flights; Amid Pile-up Incidents, Noida Suspends Night Bus Service

The winter fog continued to hit normal life in north India, including the national capital, on Wednesday. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow, at least three flights have either been diverted or sent back to the capital. Visibility in Delhi, however, is normal. Some trains arriving in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have been running late by at least two to three hours.

The India Meteorological Department’s update at 5:30 am stated that Amritsar, Ganganagar and Bareilly have a visibility of 25 meters, while visibility in Ambala and Bahraich is 50 meters, Patiala, Chandigarh and Malda 200 meters, and Delhi (Safdarjung and Palam) Lucknow, Kolkata and Agartala 500 meters.

According to The Weather Channel, foggy conditions — triggered moisture and light winds — are expected to prevail for the rest of this week, forcing the IMD to issue multiple alerts over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Here Are Latest Weather Updates

• Interior parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar were frozen on the night of Tuesday with the weather office predicting continued dry and cold weather as Kashmir’s harshest 40-day winter period ‘Chillai Kalan’ begins on Wednesday.

• As dense fog causes several accidents, transport authorities have taken a decision to halt the Noida depot bus services from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM. The authorities have also decided to suspend the reservation service for night bus journeys for the next month.

• According to a report in The Tribune, air and rail traffic went haywire on Tuesday as season’s first dense fog in the tricity area forced cancellation of at least four flights and delay in arrival/departure of at least eight trains. As many as 48 flights — 29 departures and 19 arrivals — were delayed, while three had to be diverted.

Read all the Latest India News here