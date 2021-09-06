Web Channel Editor Arrested for Criminal Intimidation of Olympian Dutee Chand

The Odisha police have arrested 10 people in the last 15 days, including an editor and staff of web channels for criminal activities and telecasting defamatory news against some known people.

The editor and an employee of a web channel were arrested for telecasting defamatory news causing mental harassment to Olympian sprinter Dutee Chand.

The police arrested web channel editor Sudhanshu Sekhar Rout and an employee on a basis of a complaint lodged by Chand. The ace sprinter had accused Rout and an RTI activist Pradip Pradhan of mental harassment, criminal intimidation and publishing obscene content. Dutee alleged that the web channel aired defamatory news about her personal issues. This had an adverse impact on her performance during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Dutee filed an FIR against four including Sudhanshu in Mahila Police Station, Bhubaneswar. A case has been registered against them under Sections 292 (obscene and indecent publication), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 385 (putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 509 (whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman), police sources said.

Two representatives of another news web portal were also arrested on the charges of demanding Rs 50,000 from a teacher at Umerkote in the Nabarangpur district.

The arrested were identified by the Nabarangpur Police as Jitendra Das and Shankar Prasad Turuk. Another accused Nigam Sahu is absconding in connection with the incident. As per reports, the portal staff had demanded Rs 50,000 to resolve a dispute between a headmaster of a school and guardians over the admission issues. The teacher claimed to have paid Rs 35,000 to the web channel representatives but they later started to threaten him for the remaining Rs 15,000. Based on the written complaint, the police arrested the two web channel representatives while another ‘journalist’ is still absconding.

Headmaster Bhakta Nayak said, “They have been blackmailing me for last one month. They threatened me that if I will not pay Rs 50,000, they will telecast the news against me. They gave me the mobile number to pay. I paid Rs 30,000 on Google Pay. They have even physically tortured me. It hurt me and informed the school management committee and villagers. I filed an FIR against them and informed the teachers association about the incident.”

Jay Krushna Behera, Additional SP, Nayagarh, said, “As per the written allegation of the concerned teacher, we have registered a case and started investigation. Two accused arrested and another is absconding.”

In another incident, the owner of a private ‘web channel’ in Bhubaneswar, who was the prime accused in the abduction case of a businessman and his associate, has been arrested from Kolkata on Monday.

Five persons, including a female ‘journalist’, had been arrested earlier in connection with the case. The accused identified as Raghunath Sahu alias Raja along with some of his staff had kidnapped a businessman Purnachandra Sahu and his associate last month. The duo had been held hostage at an isolated place in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The abductors had stripped them and thrashed them demanding to pay Rs 10 lakh.

