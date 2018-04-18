English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Web Portal for Online Cyber-crime Reporting to be Launched by April End: Govt to Supreme Court
In December, the Court had asked the Centre to set up a cell within the Central Bureau of Investigation or the MHA to report and take down such videos and messages, besides directing Google, Yahoo, Facebook, WhatsApp and Microsoft to immediately act in removing such videos when reported.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Web portal for online cyber-crime reporting is set to be launched for public in the last week of April. The beta version of the portal, which will be the first of its kind in India, shall be launched by the Central government under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The portal will enable people to register complaints of online abuse and other cyber-crimes on a real-time basis.
Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh informed a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur that connectivity of the portal has been tested with Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. "The process is underway to establish connectivity with all other States/UTs and efforts have been made to integrate as many States as possible before the launch date," Singh told the apex court.
A beta version release is the penultimate step before the final version of a software is out. A beta version contains all the core functionalities of the final version and is released to fix the bugs and to revamp it for maximum usability. The online cyber-crime reporting software is being developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the orders of the Supreme Court after the Court noticed an alarming spurt in cyber-crimes, in particular those relating to circulation of videos of rape, gang rape and child pornography.
In December, the Court had asked the Centre to set up a cell within the Central Bureau of Investigation or the MHA to report and take down such videos and messages, besides directing Google, Yahoo, Facebook, WhatsApp and Microsoft to immediately act in removing such videos when reported.
The proceedings in this PIL, which was registered suo motu by the Court in 2015 after NGO Prajwala highlighted the availability of child porn and rape videos online, take place in-camera. During the hearing on Monday, the bench also pressed for the need to put in place a Central Reporting Mechanism, as has been done in other countries particularly in the United States. The bench expressed its displeasure over the "scattered" submission made by the ASG in this regard and called for a "comprehensive and detailed status report" from the MHA.
"It would, of course, be in the interest of all concerned if the Central Reporting Mechanism is set up," noted the bench while taking note of the fact that not just MHA but various other ministries, including Women and Child Development, Electronics, Information and Technology, will be interested in taking corrective steps in so far as cyber-crimes are concerned. The bench will take up the case next on May 11.
Also Watch
Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh informed a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur that connectivity of the portal has been tested with Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. "The process is underway to establish connectivity with all other States/UTs and efforts have been made to integrate as many States as possible before the launch date," Singh told the apex court.
A beta version release is the penultimate step before the final version of a software is out. A beta version contains all the core functionalities of the final version and is released to fix the bugs and to revamp it for maximum usability. The online cyber-crime reporting software is being developed by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the orders of the Supreme Court after the Court noticed an alarming spurt in cyber-crimes, in particular those relating to circulation of videos of rape, gang rape and child pornography.
In December, the Court had asked the Centre to set up a cell within the Central Bureau of Investigation or the MHA to report and take down such videos and messages, besides directing Google, Yahoo, Facebook, WhatsApp and Microsoft to immediately act in removing such videos when reported.
The proceedings in this PIL, which was registered suo motu by the Court in 2015 after NGO Prajwala highlighted the availability of child porn and rape videos online, take place in-camera. During the hearing on Monday, the bench also pressed for the need to put in place a Central Reporting Mechanism, as has been done in other countries particularly in the United States. The bench expressed its displeasure over the "scattered" submission made by the ASG in this regard and called for a "comprehensive and detailed status report" from the MHA.
"It would, of course, be in the interest of all concerned if the Central Reporting Mechanism is set up," noted the bench while taking note of the fact that not just MHA but various other ministries, including Women and Child Development, Electronics, Information and Technology, will be interested in taking corrective steps in so far as cyber-crimes are concerned. The bench will take up the case next on May 11.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23