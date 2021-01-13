Web Series on Veerappan Put on Hold by Karnataka Court After Wife Slams 'False Stories' Bringing Shame

A Bengaluru city civil and sessions court has granted an ex-parte ad-interim order of temporary injunction restraining AMR Pictures from exhibiting, screening or releasing Web Series named ‘Veerappan: Hunger for killing’ after his wife approached the court seeking a permanent injunction.

The plaintiff, V Muthulakshmi, in her affidavit stated that AMR Pictures headed by one AMR Ramesh planned on releasing the movie portraying the life of Veerappan as a villain based on 'false and fabricated stories' which could result in violation of her privacy and infringement on her private life.

V Muthulalkshmi says that people have made money in the past by making films on Veerappan and will bring a sense of shame to the family.

"It has been 16 years since my husband was killed. Last time, I approached the Chennai city civil court and later even the Supreme court had held that my right to privacy should be respected, but last time since the movie was already made, they only ordered to give me a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs. But again, they want to make another film and my family is repeatedly harassed by such portrayal of him", she said.

The move seems to have larger consequences. With the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu fast approaching, the timing of Muthulakshmi's plea raises eyebrows. Muthlakshmi's daughter Vidhya Rani is the vice-president of state BJP's youth wing and hopeful of getting ticket. However, Muthlakshmi denies the claims.

"I'm not doing this for elections or for money, the party high command will give tickets to whoever they think is deserving. But if such a movie releases at such a time it will impact her prospects. She wants to help people but they will only get to see this one side of the story" Muthulakshmi added.

Praveen Gowda, who is an advocate for Muthulakshmi argued that the release of the movie was against Article 21 which is the protection of life and personal liberty and hence needs to be restrained.

"There has to be an end of everything. Because Veerappan has done something we can't keep showing that. We don't have a problem if the movie is based on details that are in public records, but he (AMR Ramesh) is promoting this movie stating that he is going to bring the 'Truth of Veerappan' by documenting stories of his followers and police personnel, but that is just not true", he said.

With the temporary injunction granted, AMR Pictures will not be able to release the series on Youtube, OTT platforms or even on social media till the next hearing. The matter will be heard in the next hearing on February 6.