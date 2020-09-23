Webley & Scott to Set up Arms Manufacturing Unit in UP’s Hardoi, First Foreign Company to Do So

Britain's arms manufacturing brand, Webley & Scott Company is soon going to set up a revolver manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

Webley & Scott will be the first foreign company to manufacture arms in the country. The company will set up manufacturing unit at Sandila, about 30 km from Lucknow. The company will be manufacturing in collaboration with another Lucknow based company.

The company used to manufacture weapons for the Allied Forces during the Second World War. It is currently producing arms for around 15 countries.

The company is expected to start production from November at Sandila unit in Hardoi. In the first phase, the company will manufacture its renowned Webley Scott .32 revolver. The price of a revolver is expected to be around Rs 1.6 lakh rupees.

According to a company official, the company is going to start manufacturing pistols, airguns, shotguns and cartridges in the near future.

“Keeping in mind the huge market potential, we have decided to invest in India and Uttar Pradesh. We decided to expand the business together with the Syal family in 2018. We got a license to manufacture weapons in India in 2019. In the first phase, the original design of the 1899 Mark IV.32 pistol will be used to meet the demand of the Indian market,” the official told Times of India.

The official also informed that arms and airguns will be jointly produced for the Indian market and added, “In the last year 2019 itself, we got a license to make weapons. He said that in the first phase, we will enter the market with the original design of 1899 Mark 4 .32 pistol. In this regard, a team of 15 experts came to India from England and visited Sandila.”

“The UP government's cooperation and Make in India policy played a huge role in realising the project. The price of the .32 revolver will be around Rs 1.6 lakh rupees. People will be able to get world class products near their home now,” Joginder Pal Singh, who works in Syal Manufacturers said.