English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wedding DJ Goes Out of Tune With Time, Lands in Jail for Loud Music
The DJ, Akash Shrivastava, around 20, was playing the music at the Sector 39 community centre during the function on Thursday night, the administration said.
(Photo: Reuters/Representative Image.)
Loading...
Noida (UP): A DJ was arrested for playing "very loud music" during a wedding function in Noida after 10 pm in violation of the law, a senior official said on Friday.
The DJ, Akash Shrivastava, around 20, was playing the music at the Sector 39 community centre during the function on Thursday night, the administration said.
"The administration along with the police was on an inspection here at public places when they reached the community centre where music was being played at a very high volume around 12 am," City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said.
A case was registered under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act 2000 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, he said, in an official statement.
"The DJ has been arrested and sent to jail," the city magistrate said.
The administration said it has informed other people in Noida who had booked the DJ, a resident of a New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, for events like weddings and asked to take back their money.
"All those who had booked him for programmes have been sent notices and asked to take refund otherwise if the DJ performs in the night, legal action could be proposed against the organisers of the event," he said.
Meanwhile, the father of the woman, whose wedding function was being held on Thursday night at the Sector 39 Noida community centre, said there was no problem with the marriage function due to this.
"We are not aware of the arrest. But the wedding was done without any problem with the 'bidaai' being done this morning, he told PTI.
The DJ, Akash Shrivastava, around 20, was playing the music at the Sector 39 community centre during the function on Thursday night, the administration said.
"The administration along with the police was on an inspection here at public places when they reached the community centre where music was being played at a very high volume around 12 am," City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said.
A case was registered under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act 2000 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986, he said, in an official statement.
"The DJ has been arrested and sent to jail," the city magistrate said.
The administration said it has informed other people in Noida who had booked the DJ, a resident of a New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, for events like weddings and asked to take back their money.
"All those who had booked him for programmes have been sent notices and asked to take refund otherwise if the DJ performs in the night, legal action could be proposed against the organisers of the event," he said.
Meanwhile, the father of the woman, whose wedding function was being held on Thursday night at the Sector 39 Noida community centre, said there was no problem with the marriage function due to this.
"We are not aware of the arrest. But the wedding was done without any problem with the 'bidaai' being done this morning, he told PTI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia
- Honest Opinion Stinks, But That Doesn't Stop Me to Say It: Sonu Nigam
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- Rakul Preet Singh Gives Befitting Reply to Online Hater Who Slut-shamed Her for Her Outfit
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results