Wedding Halls, Other Venues Shut in Palghar as Fresh Restrictions Imposed Amid Covid Surge

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday ordered the shutting of wedding venues, lawns and ceremonial halls from April 15. The district disaster management cell met during the day and decided to take some stringent measures in light of the spike in infections.

As per the order, all wedding venues, lawns and other ceremonial halls will remain shut from April 15 onwards, the order stated. For weddings that will take place before April 15, organisers and management should follow the COVID-19 norms, it was stated.

The order also regulated the timings of shops, markets, theatres, malls, places of worship and educational institutions in the district. The COVID-19 case count has gone up to 48,292 in Palghar district, while the toll stands at 1,215.