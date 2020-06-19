Weddings with 50 People in Attendance to Be Allowed in Maharashtra, Says Minister
Atish Katakdhond, right and Prajakta Aware, second right, come out after getting married at a marriage bureau at Bandra in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 15, 2020. Many marriage bureaus have restarted operations after the lockdown, helping couples register their marriages and organizing quick wedding rituals. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday said wedding ceremonies will be allowed in the state with an attendance cap of 50 people.
Wadettiwar, also minister for Disaster Management, said social distancing norms will have to be followed strictly as well as wearing of masks, adding open spaces, residential premises, non-AC halls will be allowed to host such functions.
A government resolution (GR) will be issued on this subject in two days, he added.